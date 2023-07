The new generation of Samsung foldables is here! The new Flip 5 with a larger and much more usable outer display, as well as the large Fold 5 with a brighter display and also with no gap when folded. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 FOR GALAXY is used under the hood, everything remains the same with the cameras and the prices have been increased. The exact specs, prices and first impressions are in the video.

