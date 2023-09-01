Samsung Food AI and the transformation of recipes with artificial intelligence

Become IFA, the largest consumer electronics trade show to the world, and like every year Samsung also returns to inaugurate it with an event reserved for the press and dedicated to the smart home.

On the stage of the Berlin fair, the Korean giant presented the latest innovations in what it calls ecosistema SmartThings: a set of services and products connected to each other and online, at the nerve center of which we find an app used today by over 285 million users to remotely control and manage your homenow increasingly intelligent.

Reduce the impact

At the center of Samsung’s vision is above all the protection of the environment, which passes through an increasingly efficient management of household appliances, made possible also and above all by the growing use of technologies based on machine learning. After all, this is what consumers are asking for: as revealed by a research conducted in collaboration with Opinium, carried out among 2,500 adults in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain and Italy, 77% of customers are research of technological products that allow to save energy, not only for an economic question, but also for the protection of the environment.

Not only that: about i two-thirds of consumers (67%) prefer devices capable of connecting to an application that allows you to monitor and reduce energy consumption. “In the last 5 years, innovation in the smart home has accelerated and changed – he explained to us Daniele Grassi, Vice President for Home Appliances at Samsung – Before everything was focused on the product, while now the focus is on the software, together with the functions and services it enables. The pandemic has accelerated change and transformed our perception of the home environmentwhich we now see as a place to live, work, relax and welcome others more than we did before”. Thus the SmartThings platform evolves to accompany and facilitate this trend, while providing tools to efficiently manage and optimize consumption , costs and impact on the environment.

Among other initiatives dedicated to sustainability, the Korean company also presented a collaboration with Ocean Wise, the world organization for the conservation of the oceans, and with Patagonia, whose purpose is to counter the problem of the dispersion of microfibers. Here Samsung contributes the tecnologia Less Microfiber, an external filter for washing machines that reduces microplastic emissions in washing cycles by up to 98%. Interesting progress has also been made in the field of air conditioning and heating: according to Samsung, since 2022 the sales of smart air-source heat pumps have grown by 97%, which allow regulate the temperature of the house all year round and which connect to the SmartThings ecosystem, allowing the user to monitor energy consumption and customize it according to preferences.

One app to eat them all

Coming to the real news, let’s start with the software: designed for lovers of good food, Samsung Food is a new application that allows you to search, save and share new recipes, plan meals, cook and shop. Available immediately in 104 countries with 160,000 recipes and in 8 languages ​​(including Italian), its ambition is to help people personalize dishes according to their different diet needs, whether they are dictated by tastes or health reasons, and will connect with the kitchen (for example) to send the cooking time and the right temperature to the oven, provided it is a compatible appliance. It doesn’t end there: by 2023, with the arrival of the new Food AI features, Samsung Food should be able to transform a traditional recipe into its vegan version and in 2024 to recognize the ingredients and provide the nutritional values ​​of a dish. Finally, integration with Samsung Health is also planned, to help achieve health goals also through nutrition.

Wash and dry with AI

From a distance it looks like a normal washing machine. However, it is enough to approach to understand that the new Combo Lava & Asciuga Bespoke AI it is not an appliance like all the others: it washes and dries clothes with Digital Inverter Heat Pump technology, moreover with the remarkable capacity of 25 and 13 kg respectively, but it is also equipped with the now inevitable intelligent functions to ensure greater ease of use. Just play a little with the bel display LCD to understand how to choose the different washing and drying cycles, while at the end of the cycle you can even consult the report on the status of the freshly cleaned garments. Could artificial intelligence be missing? Obviously not: thanks to the AI ​​Wash function, the new Samsung washer dryer detects the weight, the type of fabric and the level of dirtin order to optimize the amount of water and detergent to use and adjust the soaking, rinsing and spinning times, to get better results with lower consumption.

The tv on the ceiling

And since it’s not really IFA if Samsung doesn’t present at least one novelty in the video field, after unveiling the line of 98″ QLED 8K and 4K Q80C screens, the Korean company took advantage of the Berlin scene to unveil The Freestyle 2nd Generation, updated version of its versatile portable projector. Thanks to the new Smart Edge Blending function, it is now possible to use two devices simultaneously, and with them generate a panoramic view of 160″ horizontally or 120″ vertically. A good way to enjoy access to the Samsung Gaming Hub, updated with iconic games from Xbox, including the beautiful Starfield (here our test).

“At the center of the house there is still the TV – he clarified to us Bruno Marnati, Vice President for Audio Video at Samsung Electronics Italia – Thanks to the SmartThings platform, the video streams of the other household appliances converge on it, so while you watch a film you can see at what point the food is in the oven and monitor cooking, or what’s in the fridge, or even knocking on the door”. In short: “If the smartphone app is used to control everything, it is still on the smart TV (or projector) that you can get the best overview of what is happening at home”. words, with the emergence of the SmartThings hardware and software platform, “the TV is not only reconquers the domain of the living room which seemed to have lost with the advent of the so-called second screen – was Marnati’s reflection – but becomes central to managing the functions of the entire smart home”.