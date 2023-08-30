Samsung Galaxy A04s in the Aldi offer: is the 120-euro cell phone worth it?

The Samsung Galaxy A04s is on sale at Aldi. PR/Business Insider

Samsung offers a variety of smartphones in all price categories. From premium to entry-level models, there is a suitable mobile phone for every taste and budget. At the lower end of this spectrum is the one introduced in 2022 Samsung Galaxy A04s at. Its RRP: only 169.00 euros. Because the prices for Samsung smartphones usually fall quickly, it is already available at a much lower price. This is also the case at Aldi, where you can buy the Samsung Galaxy A04s on sale from August 31, 2023 …*

Samsung Galaxy A04s in the Aldi offer: you should know that about it

As part of the promotion you will receive almost 30 percent discount at Aldi to the already cheap Samsung Galaxy A04s. IThis saves you 50.00 eurosbringing the price of the phone up only 119.00 euros falls. There is also one on top Aldi Talk SIM card with a credit of 10.00 euros. So the total value is 179.00 euros, but you only pay 119.00 euros.

What can the Samsung Galaxy A04s do? The cheap mobile phone at a glance

One thing is clear: for less than 120.00 euros, you cannot expect as much from the Samsung Galaxy A04s* as you would from a brand new Galaxy S23. Nevertheless, the smartphone is convincing. It owns a 6.5 inch large LCD displaythis in HD dissolves. Then they come 50 megapixel main camera with triple technology as well as the five megapixel selfie camera. These are also practical 5000 mAh batterywhich enables a long runtime, and the 3.5 millimeter jack connection, via which wired headphones can be connected to the mobile phone. The Samsung Galaxy has A04s from the Aldi range 32 Gigabyte internal memory, which can be expanded by up to one terabyte via microSD.

Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy A04s

Display:6.5 inch LCDResolution:1600 x 720 Pixel (HD)refresh rate:90 HertzMain camera:50 megapixels with triple technologySelfie-Camera:five megapixelsStorage:32 gigabytes (expandable via microSD)Random access memory:three gigabytes of RAMProcessor:Exynos 850 Octa-Core 4x 2,0Battery pack:5000 milliampere hoursConnections:3,5 Millimeter Klinke, USB-C, microSDSensors:Fingerprint sensor, acceleration sensor (G-sensor), proximity sensorOperating system:Android 12Connectivity:LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WLAN

A shortcoming of the mobile phone: you can see its price. That’s how it is Housing made of cheap plastic, which makes the smartphone very light (which is not necessarily a bad thing) and feels cheap. However, that doesn’t change the fact that his Equipment and performance should be sufficient for most standard requirements in everyday life.

Samsung cell phone on offer at Aldi: for whom the deal is worth it

You have not too high demands your smartphone and just want to use it to make calls, write messages and scroll through social media? Then the Samsung Galaxy A04s* could be a good choice (especially if you too don’t spend too much money want). In principle, the cell phone could do the same a good entry-level model be – for example for school children or elderly peoplewho do not yet own a smartphone. Also as secondary device the A04s from the Aldi range might be worth it. Before you buy, however, be aware that you have to be prepared for compromises with a cell phone for 120.00 euros. This applies above all to features such as the camera, the chip or the processing.

