Samsung released the entry-level smartphone Galaxy A13 5G in late August. In addition to being equipped with a 6.5-inch large screen and a 5000mAh battery, it is priced at $6990. This time we will try how this entry-level phone performs.

▲Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G has launched three color body options, namely “Tide Black Doudou”, “Mist Blue Doudou”, “Qinbai Doudou”, named after “Doudou”, in addition to the youthful design, this It has something to do with its lens module. The round lens sticks to the back of the camera like a bean, adding a bit of cuteness. This time, the “Qinbai Doudou” version was sent for testing. The body of the pearl white body has a matte finish, so it will not slip, and fingerprints are not obvious. Although the phone uses a 6.5-inch screen and a 5000mAh battery, the weight is controlled at less than 200g, so it’s not bad.

▲ The appearance of the packaging box is very simple.

▲Open the manual, the wire layer will see the phone.

▲ Only the Type-C cable and SIM card pin are included.

The buttons of the mobile phone are concentrated on the right side of the fuselage. The sleep button supports the fingerprint recognition function. The placement position is just right. It can still be easily pressed when the phone is single-handed. After a few days of use, its fingerprint recognition accuracy is not bad. Sometimes it can be recognized and unlocked.Most entry-level phones support external memory cards, and the Galaxy A13 5G is no exception. It has an independent three-card slot, supports 5G+4G dual-card dual-standby and a maximum 1TB memory card expansion

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G’s 6.5-inch PLS LCD V full screen with 720 x 1600 resolution is a little underwhelming by today’s standards. It adopts a waterdrop punching design, which is mostly used for entry-level models, and it can be seen that the frame of the mobile phone is slightly thicker. However, the screen still supports a 90Hz refresh rate, which can present a smoother picture performance.

▲From last year, the lens of the A-series models sticks to the back of the machine like a bean, which can be called a bean machine.

▲The machine has Type-C and 3.5mm jacks.

▲The side of the machine has a volume key and a sleep key that supports fingerprint recognition.

▲Three card slots support dual card dual standby and mircoSD card expansion.

▲ The details of the screen are good, but the border is slightly thicker.

▲Support 90Hz update rate.

Benchmark

In terms of hardware, the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 processor and has 4GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage space specifications. In terms of general operating experience, the Dimensity 700 is very useful, the operation is smooth, there is no lag, and the performance of playing videos is also smooth, but as an entry-level machine, playing games is not its strength, some popular 3D Games such as Genshin Impact and Diablo: Immortal are listed on Google Play as not supported.

The mobile phone supports a built-in 5000 mAh battery capacity and supports 15W lightning fast charging. In fact, playing Netflix movies over Wi-Fi for 2 hours consumes about 12% of the power, which is a good performance.

▲Antutu test score.

▲ 3DMark test score.

▲PCMark test score.

▲ 60Hz update rate battery life up to 16 hours.

▲90Hz will be slightly shorter.

▲ 5G network speed test.

▲Androbench storage space test, serial read and write speeds are 296.74MB/s, 167.62MB/s; random read and write speeds are 97.41MB/s, 70.71MB/s.

▲ Some games with higher requirements will not be able to be installed.

camera test

In terms of cameras, the Galaxy A13 5G uses a three-lens main camera design, including a 50-megapixel F1.8 standard lens, a 2-megapixel depth-of-field lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens, and the front camera is 5 million pictures. white. Although it looks like a three-lens lens, the actual 50MP main lens will be used. It is a pity that there is no popular ultra-wide-angle lens. As for the shooting performance of the main camera, it performs well during the day, with bright colors and pleasing colors. If you shoot at night, you will feel a little noise. Although turning on the night scene mode helps a lot and makes the photos brighter, the oil painting will be heavier.

▲ Shooting interface

▲Support 50MP shooting, video recording up to [email protected]

▲It can start HDR shooting and scan QR Code and other functions.

▲ Normal shooting (left) and shooting in night scene mode (right), the picture on the right is obviously brighter.

summary:

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is priced at $6990 for the 64GB ROM version and $7990 for the 128GB ROM version. If it is a mid-range model, I would definitely recommend buying the 128GB version. However, when choosing a budget-oriented entry-level phone, you will definitely have to pay attention. It is recommended to buy the 64GB version, just save it, after all, it can save a lot of space if the mobile phone can’t play games. And compared with the higher-level A23 series of the same factory, the price difference is also 1,000 yuan, but its configuration is 4GB RAM/64GB ROM and 6GB RAM/128GB ROM, so it seems that the large-capacity version of the A13 lacks 2GB of memory. , it really doesn’t hurt.