Samsung Galaxy A14 at Aldi: Is this bargain worth it?

With the Galaxy A14, Samsung will only bring a successor to the popular A13 onto the market in 2023. And shortly after the launch, the smartphone is already available at a cheaper price! Like now at Aldi, where you can buy the Samsung Galaxy A14 in the 5G version for just 169.00 euros instead of 229.00 euros.* But is the deal worth it?

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G at a glance

One thing is clear: For less than 200.00 euros, you can’t expect as much from the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G as you would from a brand new iPhone 15. Nevertheless, the smartphone is convincing. It has a 6.6-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 50-megapixel main camera and you can even connect old headphones with a 3.5-millimeter jack plug. The 5000 milliamp hour battery is particularly practical, thanks to which the device offers a very long runtime. The model from the Aldi range* has 64 gigabytes of internal memory, which can be expanded via microSD.

Data and facts about the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G:

6.6 inch FHD+ PLS LCD display 1080 x 2408 pixels Triple main camera: 50 + 5 + 2 megapixels 13 megapixel front camera 5000 mAh battery 2 GHz, 1.8 GHz octa-core processor 4 gigabytes of RAM 64 gigabytes of internal memory (expandable by up to 1 terabyte via microSD card) Dimensions: 7.8 x 16.77 x 0.91 centimeters Weight: 205 grams

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G on offer at Aldi

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will be available on offer at Aldi from July 20, 2023* – if you are interested, you should act quickly, because the offer is only valid while stocks last. So you get the smartphone for 169.00 instead of 229.00 euros and save 26 percent! On top of that, there is also an Aldi Talk SIM card with a credit of 10.00 euros.

Is the Aldi offer worth it?

If you don’t place too high demands on your smartphone, but just want to make calls, write messages and scroll through social media without any problems, the Samsung Galaxy A14 is ideal for you. The model from the Aldi range* is also the 5G version of the smartphone, which supports the new mobile communications standard. The offer is of course particularly interesting for everyone who uses the Aldi Talk starter set with SIM card and has a starting credit of 10.00 euros.

