Samsung Galaxy A14 on sale: is the Aldi deal worth it?

Samsung Galaxy A14 on sale: is the Aldi deal worth it?

With the Galaxy A14, Samsung recently launched a successor to the popular A13. And shortly after the launch, the smartphone is already available at a lower price! Like now at Aldi, where you buy the Samsung Galaxy A14 for only 169.00 euros instead of 199.00 euros.* But is the deal worth it?

The Samsung Galaxy A14 at a glance

One thing is clear: for less than 200.00 euros you can’t expect as much from the Samsung Galaxy A14 as from a brand new iPhone 14. Nevertheless, the smartphone is convincing. It has a 6.6-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 50-megapixel main camera, and you can even connect old headphones with a 3.5-millimeter jack. The 5000 milliampere hour battery is particularly practical, thanks to which the device offers a very long service life. The model from the Aldi range* has 64 gigabytes of internal memory, which can be expanded via microSD.

Data and facts about the Samsung Galaxy A14:

  • 6,6 Zoll FHD+-PLS-LCD-Display
  • 1080 x 2408 Pixel
  • Triple main camera: 50 + 5 + 2 megapixels
  • 13 megapixel front camera
  • 5000-mAh-Battery
  • 2 GHz, 1,8 GHz Octa-Core-Prozessor
  • 4 gigabytes of memory
  • 64 gigabytes of internal memory (expandable by up to 1 terabyte via microSD card)
  • Dimensions: 7.8 x 16.77 x 0.91 centimeters
  • Weight: 201 grams

The Samsung Galaxy A14 on sale at Aldi

The Samsung Galaxy A14 will be on sale at Aldi from May 25, 2023* – but if you are interested, you should grab it quickly, because the offer is only valid while stocks last. So you get the smartphone for 169.00 instead of 199.00 euros and save at least 15 percent! On top of that there is also an Aldi Talk SIM card with a credit of ten euros.

See also  KEF launches the brand's first THX Dominus certified Ci-Reference series speakers｜Audio News

Is the Aldi offer worth it?

If you don’t place too high demands on your smartphone, but just want to make calls, write messages and scroll through social media without any problems, the Samsung Galaxy A14 is ideal for you. The model from the Aldi range* is the LTE version. Alternatively, for a small surcharge, you can also secure the 5G version of the Galaxy A14*, which supports the new 5G mobile communications standard.

