Samsung Galaxy A34 test conclusion after 2 weeks – technology sloth

After the A54, let’s now take a look at its “little” brother. After the real catastrophe with the A32 and the better A33, Samsung comes up with the A34 again and delivers a surprise.

Positive:

– Display

– processing

– Performance (for a current A)

– Updates (4/5)

– Battery pack

Neutral:

– Price (already decreased and coming soon)

– Main camera at market price

Negative:

– Cameras for the RRP

– memory consumption, apps (but microSD)

– Where power supply?

And then another bonus round of what ChatGPT would have made of it:

Title: Samsung Galaxy A34 test report: Surprise after two weeks of use

Introduction: After our recent review of the Samsung Galaxy A54, it’s time to take a closer look at its “little” brother, the Galaxy A34. Samsung had some difficulties with the A32, but the A33 already showed improvements. The question now is whether the A34 can continue to grow. And indeed there is a surprise.

Bulk:

Positive:

a) Display: The display of the Samsung Galaxy A34 is convincing across the board. The colors are strong and the brightness is very good. The response time and the resolution also leave nothing to be desired. A highlight is the use of AMOLED technology, which ensures an excellent picture.

b) Processing: The A34 also scores in terms of processing. It looks solid and valuable, and Samsung has obviously paid attention to quality here.

c) Performance: For a device from the A series, the Samsung Galaxy A34 offers good performance. It masters everyday tasks without problems, and even with slightly more demanding applications, it doesn’t break a sweat.

d) Updates: Samsung has promised to provide regular updates for the A34 and so far they are delivering on that promise. With an update rating of 4 out of 5 points, users can expect software improvements over the long term.

e) Battery: The battery of the A34 is long-lasting and offers enough runtime to easily get through the day. The quick charge function also ensures short charging times.

Neutral:

a) Price: The price of the Samsung Galaxy A34 is reasonable but not outstanding. It has already fallen and will probably continue to fall in the near future.

b) Main camera: The A34’s main camera is solid but not outstanding, especially when compared to other smartphones in the same price range.

Negative:

a) Cameras for RRP: The cameras on the A34 are a bit disappointing for the original retail price. Other devices offer better cameras in this price range.

b) Memory usage and apps: The Samsung Galaxy A34 shows high memory usage due to pre-installed apps. However, this can be compensated by using a microSD card.

c) Missing power pack: Unfortunately, the A34 does not come with a power pack. Users must therefore purchase this separately or use an existing power supply unit.

Conclusion: The Samsung Galaxy A34 is a positive surprise in the A segment of smartphones. It can score with a convincing display, good workmanship and solid performance. However, compromises have to be made with the cameras and the memory consumption. The price is reasonable, but a price drop is likely. Anyone looking for a solid mid-range smartphone should consider the A34.

