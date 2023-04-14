Home Technology Samsung Galaxy A54 test conclusion after 3 weeks – technology sloth
Technology

Samsung Galaxy A54 test conclusion after 3 weeks – technology sloth

by admin
Samsung Galaxy A54 test conclusion after 3 weeks – technology sloth

I had high expectations of this year’s A54. It’s an even device number again, that should be good. Not like the odd peers of previous years. From the outside, something has also clearly changed. Finally a case and a user experience that is appropriate to the high RRP. But Samsung had to install an Exynos again and it still bitches around here and there. It’s not as bad as it used to be, but here, too, some fine-tuning is needed and, of course, prices on the market still need to fall sharply. Oh yes, what I had forgotten in the video, the A series is also suffering from a strong loss of storage space, there are less than 100GB free in the delivery state of the basic version.

Positive:
– Beautiful workmanship
– Display
– Battery (even if there could be more in it)
– Updates

Neutral:
– Camera

Negative:
– Preis
– Performance (not quite mature yet)

Here’s what Chat would like to add:

The Samsung Galaxy A54 comes with One UI which makes for a smooth user experience. In terms of performance, the device shows room for improvement, but it meets the requirements for everyday tasks. The A54 supports 5G networks, offering a future-proof option for users. The device’s haptic feedback contributes to a pleasant user experience, while the option to expand the storage space with a microSD card provides additional flexibility. The Samsung Galaxy A54’s camera delivers satisfactory results overall, especially in good lighting conditions. The camera should be sufficient for occasional photographers. The battery life of the A54 allows for use throughout the day.

See also  This time, the development of city construction "Beyond These Stars" on the back of a space whale that travels faster than the speed of light is released-Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

time index:
0:00 Intro & Spoiler
1:23 processing & operation
3:31 Display
4:38 speakers
5:37 Performance
8:18 Cameras
10:20 battery
12:43 Telephone & reception
13:14 Other
14:21 Conclusion

You may also like

Tech Diary — April 13, 2023

Ft: Musk prepares an AI start-up competitor to...

Samsung push folding screen Tablet this year? Galaxy...

Cherry Xtrfy Named Official Gear Partner of Team...

Hoverboard: Is a driver’s license necessary?

How to airdrop photos from your iPhone to...

Mi Band 8 will be officially released next...

The sounding TV flagship from Sony

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Gets Pre-Order...

50% discount: Lifetime cloud storage from 149 euros

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy