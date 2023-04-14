I had high expectations of this year’s A54. It’s an even device number again, that should be good. Not like the odd peers of previous years. From the outside, something has also clearly changed. Finally a case and a user experience that is appropriate to the high RRP. But Samsung had to install an Exynos again and it still bitches around here and there. It’s not as bad as it used to be, but here, too, some fine-tuning is needed and, of course, prices on the market still need to fall sharply. Oh yes, what I had forgotten in the video, the A series is also suffering from a strong loss of storage space, there are less than 100GB free in the delivery state of the basic version.

Positive:

– Beautiful workmanship

– Display

– Battery (even if there could be more in it)

– Updates

Neutral:

– Camera

Negative:

– Preis

– Performance (not quite mature yet)

Here’s what Chat would like to add:

The Samsung Galaxy A54 comes with One UI which makes for a smooth user experience. In terms of performance, the device shows room for improvement, but it meets the requirements for everyday tasks. The A54 supports 5G networks, offering a future-proof option for users. The device’s haptic feedback contributes to a pleasant user experience, while the option to expand the storage space with a microSD card provides additional flexibility. The Samsung Galaxy A54’s camera delivers satisfactory results overall, especially in good lighting conditions. The camera should be sufficient for occasional photographers. The battery life of the A54 allows for use throughout the day.

time index:

0:00 Intro & Spoiler

1:23 processing & operation

3:31 Display

4:38 speakers

5:37 Performance

8:18 Cameras

10:20 battery

12:43 Telephone & reception

13:14 Other

14:21 Conclusion

similar posts