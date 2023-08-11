Samsung Galaxy, announced the new products globally…

Samsung Electronics today announces worldwide availability of the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Watch6 e Galaxy Tab S9.

Galaxy Z Flip5 e Galaxy Z Fold5 are the fifth generation of Samsung’s revolutionary foldable devices. They offer unique experiences thanks to unique design and form factor, thanks to the new Flex hinge. The two innovative devices have experienced strong demand worldwide. With record pre-order numbers in markets such as Latin America, Southeast Asia and Europe, with 65% of consumers choosing the iconic Galaxy Z Flip5.

In Italy, just a few days after the Unpacked on July 26, sales compared to those achieved by the previous generation have almost doubled. Attesting an overall growth of 1.8 times compared to its predecessors. Notably, sales of the Galaxy Z Flip5 were 2.4 times greater than those of the Galaxy Z Flip4. While sales of the Galaxy Z Fold5 have exceeded those of the Galaxy Z Fold4 by 1.2 times.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 e il Galaxy Watch6 Classic

With in-depth sleep analysis, personalized fitness indicators and comprehensive wellness features. But also to the powerful performance and bigger displays that inspire better health and well-being, the Galaxy Watch6 e il Galaxy Watch6 Classic have been welcomed all over the world. With equally relevant demand for both products.

Galaxy Tab S9

The Serie Galaxy Tab S9 it is available in three models: Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, S9+ and S9. The series offers a first-of-its-kind experience thanks to industry-leading Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, IP68 rating for all three models and the bundled S Pen. Of customers who pre-ordered the Galaxy Tab S9 series, 60% pre-ordered the Tab S9 Ultra. Designed to inspire spontaneous productivity, the Galaxy Tab S9 series enables seamless creativity between smartphones and tablets, built on the Galaxy ecosystem.

Colors and sizes of new products

Galaxy Z Flip5 is available in nature-inspired colors: Mint, Graphite, Cream e Lavender – as well as being equipped with a range of accessories, including a Clear Gadget Case and a Flipsuit Case. Galaxy Z Fold5 instead, presents a selection of sophisticated colors: Icy Blue, Phantom Black and Cream – with new accessories, including a custodia Slim S Pen offering convenience and style. For those looking for a personalized aesthetic and unique colors, exclusive colors are available online for both devices on the official Samsung website

The Galaxy Watch6 is available in two sizes: 44mm in Graphite and Silver and 40mm in Graphite and Gold. The Galaxy Watch6 Classic, with the fan-favorite rotating bezel, is available in 43mm and 47mm sizes, in black and silver.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series is available in two colors – Beige and Graphite – and in three sizes: 14.6 inches for the Tab S9 Ultra, 12.4 inches for the Tab S9+ and 11 inches for the Tab S9.

