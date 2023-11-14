Samsung Galaxy M44 5G: Features, Specs, and Launch Details

Samsung Launches Official Samsung Galaxy M44 5G

In a recent announcement, South Korean tech giant Samsung has officially launched the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy M44 5G. The device promises to stand out with its impressive display and advanced photography capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy M44 5G features a generous 6.58-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The screen includes a central drop-shaped notch that contributes to an immersive and smooth visual experience. On the back of the device, there is a triple camera system headed by an impressive 50 MP main camera, accompanied by two 2 MP sensors each. The phone also features a handy fingerprint sensor for quick and secure authentication.

Battery life does not disappoint as the Samsung Galaxy M44 5G is equipped with a powerful 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, ensuring the device is ready to be used for long periods without worrying about running out of power.

In terms of performance, the smartphone has an octa-core processor that operates at frequencies of 2.84 GHz, 2.4 GHz, and 1.8 GHz. It runs on Android 13 out of the box, along with Samsung’s One UI user interface. The device supports single SIM and offers a memory configuration of 6 GB RAM and a generous internal storage capacity of 128 GB, with a microSD card slot that allows users to expand the memory up to 1 TB.

Although the launch in Korea has been confirmed, details regarding the availability and price of the Samsung Galaxy M44 5G have not yet been provided. However, the presence of a dedicated page on the official site suggests that a launch in other markets could be imminent.