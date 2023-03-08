At the latest Mobile World Congress, the company showcased its latest Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, advanced products and connected services for consumers.

TM Roh, President e Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business di Samsung Electronics

At Samsung, we believe the future of Galaxy innovation lies in a commitment to sustainability and open collaboration with partners. At this year’s MWC we’re excited to showcase how our latest product lines, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Book3 Ultra, represent Samsung’s approach to creating new possibilities that improve everyday life.

A more eco-conscious design

Samsung’s latest innovations are setting a new standard for premium mobile experiences, further improve from its ecosystem of products and services. At MWC 2023, Samsung showcased how the Galaxy S23 series embodies its commitment to innovation through content capture and creation experiences and more eco-conscious design.

Ecosystem of connected products and services

The Galaxy S23 series camera system gives users the ability to explore their creativity, allowing them to capture cinematic-level photos and videos. Visitors tested the camera features of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Like the Nightography feature that allows you to take photos and videos in low light conditions, while the 200 MP Adaptive Pixel sensor allows you to obtain photos with incredible detail and superior quality portraits with AI Stereo Depth Map.

Flexibility and connection

At the heart of Samsung Galaxy Ultra innovation is the connected experience with the enhanced Galaxy ecosystem. At the fair, it was possible to test the connection functions between telephone and PC with the brand new Galaxy Book3 Ultra. It offers to pass quickly and seamlessly from device to device, screen to screen, and operating system to operating system.

It was also possible to discover the best of Samsung services with demos for sleep coaching with Samsung Health on Galaxy Watch5, Samsung Wallet and the connection and control of home devices with SmartThings. Or explore the privacy features and endless customization options available on Galaxy devices with One UI 5.1.

Pay attention to the recycling of materials

All the innovations of the Galaxy S23 series are housed in an elegant design that enhances Samsung’s commitment to sustainability. The Galaxy S23 series incorporates recycled materials into more device components than any previous Galaxy smartphone. It is also built to last due to its strength and repairability.

“Everyday Sustainability”

The concept of “Everyday Sustainability” was also explained at the Samsung booth and admired an immersive art installation made up of several generations of devices of the recycled S series.