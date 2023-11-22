Home » Samsung Galaxy S23 256Gb on sale on Amazon for Black Friday
Samsung Galaxy S23 256Gb on sale on Amazon for Black Friday

If a few minutes ago on these pages we reported the discount on the Google Pixel 7a with Pixel Buds bundled, now we move on to another very popular smartphone which can be purchased at a reduced price on e-commerce during Black Friday week : the Samsung Galaxy S23 in the 256 gigabyte variant

The offers include various colours:

Samsung Galaxy S23Caricatore incluso, Smartphone Android, Display 6.1” Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Fotocamera 50MP, RAM 8GB, 256 GB, 3.900 mAh, Lavender [Versione italiana]: 699,90 Euro
Samsung Galaxy S23Caricatore incluso, Smartphone Android, Display 6.1” Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Fotocamera 50MP, RAM 8GB, 256 GB, 3.900 mAh, Cream [Versione italiana]: 699,90 Euro
Samsung Galaxy S23Caricatore incluso, Smartphone Android, Display 6.1” Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Fotocamera 50MP, RAM 8GB, 256 GB, 3.900 mAh, Phantom Black [Versione italiana]: 699,90 Euro

Delivery on all three models is scheduled for Tuesday 28 November 2023, and it is also possible to make payment in five or twelve monthly installments at zero interest and zero interest, as well as with Cofidis.

No information on the expiry date of the promotion, but as always in cases like these the advice is to place the order quickly in case of interest. We remind you that our hub dedicated to Black Friday 2023 is also available on these pages.

