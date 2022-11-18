At the Snapdragon Tech Summit technology conference, Qualcomm announced many technology application partners, among which in the announcement of cooperating with Samsung to promote the Snapdragon Pro series events, it emphasized that the two parties will cooperate in depth on processors, which seems to indirectly confirm that Samsung is expected to launch in 2023. The annual flagship mobile phone Galaxy S23 series launched by Huawei will be fully equipped with rumors of Snapdragon processors.

In previous rumors, it was pointed out that Samsung considered that the overall yield rate of its 4nm process technology is still not ideal, so it is expected that the annual flagship mobile phone Galaxy S23 series launched in 2023 will be designed with a new generation of Qualcomm processors.

In this Snapdragon Tech Summit technology conference, Samsung not only explained that it will cooperate with Qualcomm to promote the Snapdragon Pro series events, but also stated that the cooperation between the two parties in processor applications will deepen. Exynos processors may only launch processor products corresponding to mainstream models as rumored, perhaps the recently reported Exynos 1380 and Exynos 1330, which are expected to be used in the new Galaxy A series mobile phones.

In addition to explaining the in-depth cooperation with Samsung, Qualcomm also explained the in-depth cooperation with Samsung at the Snapdragon Tech Summit, integrating its 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP3 sensor with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and also cooperating with Sony for four The digital overlay shooting technology also includes a photosensitive element that allows the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to further correspond to the 1-inch area design, and the sound technology part has also established a cooperative relationship with Bose.

Other parts of cooperation include cooperation with XiaomivoiceRecognition and real-time translation technology, and the application of real-time light and shadow tracing effects at the hardware level is a cooperation with OPPO, through its open-source PhysRay SDK development tool resources, so that more game and service developers can use this to create more realistic In addition, in terms of game content, it also has in-depth cooperation with Netease Games, Tencent Games, and such as ASUS ROG, Black Shark, iQOO, Red Devils, Honor, OnePlus, Sony, Samsung, and OPPO.

As for the in-depth cooperation with Samsung in the Snapdragon Pro series of events, Qualcomm also announced that it will cooperate with Manchester United (Manchester United).footballClub) cooperation, it is expected that through the help of Manchester United’s huge fan base, the Snapdragon brand promotion effect will be expanded. In addition, it will continue to use the Snapdragon Insiders program to promote the experience of using the Snapdragon computing platform through local KOLs.

