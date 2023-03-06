Samsung Galaxy S23 > 6.1 inch.

Hello tech sloth,

I think you’re missing the important point about battery, runtime, etc.

If the above device is at my table and I don’t use it for 24 hours,

how many % battery are then gone?

Had the S22 > 6.1 inches…………

My use approx. 45 – 60 min. / day.

Didn’t even last two days if you click on battery-friendly charging 20 – 85%.

Best regards

Christian