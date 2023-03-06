Home Technology Samsung Galaxy S23 & S23+ setup and second impression – tech sloth
Technology

Samsung Galaxy S23 & S23+ setup and second impression – tech sloth

by admin
Samsung Galaxy S23 & S23+ setup and second impression – tech sloth

Samsung Galaxy S23 > 6.1 inch.

Hello tech sloth,
I think you’re missing the important point about battery, runtime, etc.

If the above device is at my table and I don’t use it for 24 hours,
how many % battery are then gone?

Had the S22 > 6.1 inches…………

My use approx. 45 – 60 min. / day.
Didn’t even last two days if you click on battery-friendly charging 20 – 85%.

Best regards
Christian

See also  New climate change discovery: Scientists find evidence of unprecedented modern sea level rise in ancient caves |

You may also like

Ghostwriter brings generative AI to life – Engadget...

Skyrim gets more content as ChatGPT generates new...

With the VW ID. Buzz on the ski...

New Bluetooth function: This brings you Auracast

Fifth generation is making solid progress

Smart, flush-mounted, multiple: where USB ports on sockets...

AI method uses fingerprints to determine the type...

From the Motorola Rizr to the ThinkPhone: what’s...

Interactive collaboration with the Philips 222B1TC monitor

Valentine’s Day: Beware of “romance” scams!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy