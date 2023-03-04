Home Technology Samsung Galaxy S23 test conclusion after 2 weeks – technology sloth
And we continue directly in the S23 test series and come to the normal Galaxy S23 without Plus or Ultra. With 6.1 inches, the handiest device, also the only one that is also offered in a 128GB basic version, but otherwise Samsung has made a really clean start compared to its predecessor.

Positive:
– Handy & processing
– Performance
– Display
– Camera
– Battery pack

Neutral:
– Madness

Negative:
– 128GB basic version & occupied memory
– no charger and charging times
– not a UWB like the rest

See also  To write a book with ChatGPT "4 hours are enough". And there are hundreds of them on Amazon

