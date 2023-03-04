And we continue directly in the S23 test series and come to the normal Galaxy S23 without Plus or Ultra. With 6.1 inches, the handiest device, also the only one that is also offered in a 128GB basic version, but otherwise Samsung has made a really clean start compared to its predecessor.

Positive:

– Handy & processing

– Performance

– Display

– Camera

– Battery pack

Neutral:

– Madness

Negative:

– 128GB basic version & occupied memory

– no charger and charging times

– not a UWB like the rest

