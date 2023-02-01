Listen to the audio version of the article

In the darkest year of the smartphone market, Samsung carries on as if nothing had happened. Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 the new top of the range continue on their path of incremental innovation focused on camera and performance. All three phones will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor, the lo Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, significantly faster than the Exynos 2200 mounted on the Galaxy S22 intended for our market. On the photography side, the Galaxy S family has always been proud of the 200 Mp sensor for the Ultra model (already present on Xiaomi 12T Pro) while among the new features the app Expert RAW which allows you to shoot DSLR-style images and edit them in RAW and JPEG e Astrophoto within the Samsung Camera app that promises to capture a sharp view of the Milky Way. On the price side, however, inflation made itself felt. In particular for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra which will cost 200 euros at launch than its predecessor.

What changes with the Ultra?

Let’s start from the Galaxy Ultra which, as mentioned, starts at 1479 euros. It should be remembered that it is the best-selling model of the S family. To date, it mounts the most advanced camera system from Samsung Galaxy. As they explained at the event, visual noise, which typically spoils images in low light, will be corrected thanks to a new AI-based image signal processing (ISP) algorithm capable of bringing out the details of the object and the chromatic tones. It means that the Nightography functions have been improved by widening the shooting conditions even in the most extreme light conditions. The photographic sector therefore accompanies the 200Mp sensor to a 12 megapixel ultra wide angle and two 10 megapixel telephoto lenses. As for the new sensor that we find only on the most powerful model, 200MP, 50MP and 12MP output options are offered. Which makes the photographic sector among the most flexible in circulation. The particularly bright display and the power of the new chip make the Samsung Galaxy Ultra the definitive game phone to date.

How the design of the S23+ and S23 changes

The Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 are more interesting from an economic point of view, which also show a change of design. The cameras disappear in the sense that the perimeter housing is removed, marking the beginning of the Galaxy era. The displays are smaller, 6.1 inches and 6.6 inches respectively for the S23 and S2+ against 6.8 for the Ultra. Three instead of five cameras (150+12+10 Mp with ultra-wide angle and telephoto, practically the same as the S22 and S22+).

The price question

In the last two years, the price of the Samsung S models has remained practically unchanged: both the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S22 started at a cost of 879 euros, the Plus variants from just over 1,200 euros. But this year, the S23 starts at 979 euros, the 23+ at 1299 euros and the Ultra at 1,479 euros. Four opaque colors inspired by nature: Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender. Waiting for the possible discounts two or three months after the launch, the promotions should be reported. Users who will purchase Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 1TB, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB, Samsung Galaxy S23+ 512GB and Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB on the Samsung Online Shop by February 16, 2023, registering the product by April 24, 2023 at this link, will receive a substantial refund for the product purchased.

And then there are notebooks

Galaxy Book3 was also presented, a new series of notebooks that includes the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Book3 Pro 360 and Book3 Pro models. We saw them in preview in Milan. They close the circle of the Samsung ecosystem which to date is among the most complete. As for the notebook, the vocation seems to be that of productivity. We are therefore in the professional field, no-gaming but not even low cost for school. The most interesting seems to be the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, powerful and equipped with an NVIDIA RTX graphics card. Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 instead adopts a convertible 2-in-1 touchscreen form factor, which can also be used with S Pen, while Galaxy Book3 Pro is the thinnest device in its category.