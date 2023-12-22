Home » Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB price drops after Galaxy S24 Ultra leaks – Debate
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB price drops after Galaxy S24 Ultra leaks – Debate

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB has dropped after leaks of the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra. This news has led to some retailers offering special deals on the Galaxy S23 Ultra in an attempt to entice potential buyers.

One such deal comes from Elektra, which is offering a 2×1 deal on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and a Smartwatch at a single price. This offer is sure to attract those in the market for both a new smartphone and a wearable device.

Not to be outdone, Coppel is boasting the cheapest price for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, Elektra is sweetening the deal by including a Smartwatch with the purchase of the smartphone.

Meanwhile, Carrefour is making it easy for customers to get their hands on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G for less than 1000 euros. With this competitive pricing, Carrefour is sure to attract budget-conscious consumers.

Overall, the leaks of the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra have sparked a wave of promotions and discounts for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. With retailers like Elektra, Coppel, and Carrefour offering special deals, now may be the perfect time to upgrade to the latest Samsung smartphone.

