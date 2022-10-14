Home Technology Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is rumored to have a 5000mAh battery, but charging is still slow | Tikebang
by admin
According to the exposed certification data, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra battery capacity – 5000mAh, is consistent with the previous generation Galaxy S22 Ultra and larger than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which has a 4323mAh battery.

It is worth noting that the Galaxy S23 Ultra supports 25W wired fast charging. Considering the Galaxy S22 Ultra uses a 25W original charger, it takes over an hour to fully charge.

Therefore, it is guessed that the Galaxy S23 Ultra uses a 25W charger, and it will take at least an hour to fully charge it.

Among current flagship phones, the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s charging speed has fallen significantly. At present, the iQOO 10 Pro has been mass-produced with a 200W wired fast charge for commercial use, which can charge a large 4700mAh battery to 100% in just 10 minutes.

In terms of core configuration, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to use a 2K+ AMOLED screen and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 flagship processor.

In addition, the Galaxy S23 Ultra image has been upgraded this time. Instead of using a 100-megapixel main lens, it has been upgraded to 200 million pixels. This may be the industry’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen2 flagship with 200 million pixels.

The machine will debut in Q1 2023.

