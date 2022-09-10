In February, Samsung will probably hold an event where the manufacturer will unveil the new S23 series. Now information has been received that the S23 Ultra will have a really large sensor for the primary camera.
Among other things, we have seen the Xiaomi 12S Ultra which has a really big sensor for the camera and yes, it wouldn’t surprise if Samsung comes with a really big sensor!
Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a bigger main sensor, bigger than most flagships pic.twitter.com/MgJF46W3FR
— Anthony (@TheGalox_) September 10, 2022