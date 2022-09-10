Home Technology Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to get huge sensor
by admin
In February, Samsung will probably hold an event where the manufacturer will unveil the new S23 series. Now information has been received that the S23 Ultra will have a really large sensor for the primary camera.

Among other things, we have seen the Xiaomi 12S Ultra which has a really big sensor for the camera and yes, it wouldn’t surprise if Samsung comes with a really big sensor!

