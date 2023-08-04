Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+: The Leap to LTPO Screens and Other Exciting Upgrades

Title: Samsung Galaxy S24 to Feature LTPO Screens and Bigger Batteries

Subtitle: Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 series is expected to introduce significant upgrades, including the use of LTPO screens in the basic models.

Samsung is set to enhance its flagship smartphone lineup with the introduction of LTPO screens in the “basic” models of the Galaxy S24 series next year. Despite the Galaxy S23 already boasting one of the best screens in its segment, the inclusion of LTPO technology is expected to deliver even better visual experiences.

As the release of the Galaxy S24 family approaches – scheduled for early 2024 – new details about the trio of devices are gradually emerging. Renowned leaker and analyst Ice Universe recently revealed that the Galaxy S24 and S24+ will feature a panel comparable to that of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

LTPO (low temperature polycrystalline oxide) screens have been utilized in Samsung’s most advanced smartphones, offering greater efficiency compared to conventional OLED panels. This advanced technology allows for dynamic refresh rate variation, optimizing energy consumption by adjusting the refresh rate according to usage requirements.

Previously, LTPO screens were exclusive to the “Ultra” models, which allowed for refresh rates ranging from 1 to 120 Hz. Other models were limited to a choice between 60 or 120 Hz. With LTPO screens now making their way to the basic Galaxy S24 models, users can expect improved power efficiency and smoother display performance.

Additionally, the upgrade to LTPO screens will be accompanied by the inclusion of larger batteries. The Galaxy S24+ is rumored to sport a 4900 mAh capacity battery, 200 mAh larger than its predecessor. This upgrade is aimed at providing users with enhanced battery life to support prolonged usage without frequent recharging.

In a separate development, there are rumors suggesting that Samsung may reintroduce its Exynos processors in select regions, including Europe, for the Galaxy S24 series. Instead of relying solely on Snapdragon processors for global variants, Samsung might equip certain models with the Exynos 2400 chipset. This move aims to diversify its processor lineup and potentially offer regional performance optimizations.

As Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series gears up for launch, anticipation is growing for these significant improvements. The integration of LTPO screens, larger batteries, and the potential return of Exynos processors in certain regions are expected to elevate the overall user experience. Stay tuned for further updates as more details emerge regarding the Galaxy S24 series.

