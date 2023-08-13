Samsung Galaxy S24, does everything change? Next-gen display and increased RAM, according to a leak

The entire line of Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones appeared online in the IMEI database, confirming that it will consist of three devices, as has become tradition for the Korean giant. Today, however, an indiscretion on the Samsung Galaxy S24 data sheet could make many fans happy, especially among those who want to buy the “basic” device.

Traditionally, Samsung has always launched the Ultra model of Samsung Galaxy with a RAM larger than that of the base model and the Plus version. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra had 12 GB of RAM, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ “only” had 8 GB. This round, however, things could be very different.

According to what GizmoChina reports, in fact, Samsung Galaxy S24 will have 12GB of RAM in one of its variants. The same should of course also apply to the Samsung Galaxy S24+. However, the first leaked benchmark of Samsung Galaxy S24 + revealed that the smartphone would have a Snapdragon 8 Gen3 SoC and 8 GB of RAM, instead of 12. Assuming therefore that GizmoChina has not taken a crab, it is possible that the Galaxy S24 and S24+ will come in two configurations of RAM, one 8GB and the other 12GB.

What’s more, it seems that Samsung will increase base storage of its Galaxy S24: the three smartphones, in fact, will not be launched in the version with 128 GB of memory, but will start from 256 GB, and then go up to 512 GB and 1 TB, even if the latter configuration could be limited to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. In recent days, it had emerged that Apple would also increase the starting memory of the iPhone 15 from 128 to 256 GB.

It goes without saying that, together with a larger storage (and precisely by virtue of the latter), the new Samsung smartphones could benefit greatly from a 12 GB RAM, which would significantly improve the performance of the devices. However, this would also mean that the Korean giant would have to prepare many different versions of its next phones: in addition to the two cuts of RAM, in fact, the company will also have to distinguish between the Galaxy S24 Qualcomm and Exynos, which will be destined for different markets.

Finally, the GizmoChina leak reveals that Samsung will use M13 OLED panels new generation for its top-of-the-range smartphones. At the moment, both the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are equipped with OLED M12 displays, which will also be used on the entire iPhone 15 lineup. It therefore seems that the Galaxy S24 will be the first devices in the world with screens new generation of the giant of Suwon.

