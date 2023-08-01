Samsung Galaxy S24, Exynos vs. Snapdragon: which version will arrive in Europe?

0
According to a popular leaker, in Europe Samsung Galaxy S24 will be launched with an Exynos 2400 SoC, and not with a Snapdragon 8 Gen3.
The first benchmark of Samsung Galaxy S24 + has confirmed to us that the new generation smartphone of the Korean giant will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 chipset. But will it really be like this? According to a new leak, some markets will receive gods Galaxy S24 con chipset Exynos 2400 by Samsung instead of the Qualcomm SoC.
