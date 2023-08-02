Samsung Galaxy S24 gets ingenious technology

There is already an LTPO display in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. (Image source: GIGA)

In the Galaxy S series, one thing is clear: If you want the best of the best, you have to dig deep into your pockets and buy the Ultra. The standard and plus variants often lag behind technically. But that should change with the Galaxy S24. Samsung is said to want to create equality in the trio of smartphones in one crucial area. With the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, this could have a positive effect on the battery life.

Displays are the biggest power guzzlers in smartphones. High refresh rates beyond 60 Hz consume a particularly large amount of energy. Samsung also knows this, which is why the electronics company has one in the Galaxy S23 Ultra LTPO screen installed. The adjusts the refresh rate variably and thus saves energy. The Standard and Plus versions, on the other hand, get nothing. But that should change with the successors.

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus to get LTPO display

That too Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus should one LTPO-Display receive. That’s what the well-informed insider “Ice Universe” claims on Twitter. Provided that the Galaxy S24 Ultra also has an LTPO display in its luggage, Samsung is equipping all three models of the Galaxy S24 series with the modern display technology.

This is good news for potential buyers: the artificial walls that Samsung has built between the Ultra version on the one hand and the Standard and Plus variants on the other would fall a bit.

Especially when Always-On-Display an LTPO display in the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus could have a positive impact on battery life. For example, the LTPO display in the Galaxy S23 Ultra go down to 1 Hz. For content that changes slowly – about one o’clock up on the lock screen – saves a lot of battery.

Samsung recently introduced new folding cell phones:

Display edges should shrink

In another area, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are said to also take an example from the Ultra: the display edges. They should be noticeably narrower on both smartphones than on their predecessors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

