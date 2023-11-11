Samsung Galaxy S24 Leak Confirms AI-Powered Functionality: AI Live Translate Call

A recent leak from SamMobile confirms that the Galaxy S24 will have an AI-powered functionality called AI Live Translate Call, thanks to which you can turn your smartphone into a portable translator. Samsung Gauss is the generative AI model that the Korean firm will implement in Galaxy devices, starting with the Galaxy S24.

Little by little the different smartphone manufacturers are integrating ChatGPT into its different applications and services. After Microsoft launched Bing Chat in its mobile apps and Google did the same with Bard, Samsung announced the arrival of Gauss, a generative AI that will debut with the Galaxy S24 at the Samsung AI Forum 2023 held in Korea.

Less than 24 hours after the announcement of Samsung Gauss, a leak has just revealed the first Galaxy AI feature, the AI function set, which will be available in the Korean firm’s new flagships from their launch.

The specialized media SamMobile has confirmed that the first AI function that will reach the future Samsung Galaxy S24 through Galaxy AI is AI Live Translate Call, a functionality that will allow you to turn your terminal into a portable translator. This will integrate with the native One UI phone application and offer real-time audio and text translation, enabling telephone conversations with people who speak a different language.

This feature is just the first of the Galaxy AI components, as the Korean firm has stated that “This is just a glimpse of what’s to come” and that we must “prepare for a new era of mobile AI.” As the launch of the Galaxy S24 approaches, new AI features that will be part of Galaxy AI will be unveiled, though not all of these features may be free and may require a paid subscription.