Samsung Galaxy S24: The most important rumors

Like its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 pictured here, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is also scheduled to appear again in the first quarter of the year. PR/Business Insider

The Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra are expected to be released in the first quarter of 2024. As a rule, the new Samsung cell phones come onto the market in February. In 2024 they could be published as early as January.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 could again be equipped with the in-house Exynos chip in Europe, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is said to be installed in other countries such as the USA. Most recently, Samsung used the same chip for all markets.

The cameras of the S24 generation are said to have hardly any changes to their predecessor.

Disclaimer: If you complete a purchase using a starred link, we will receive a small commission. Learn more

That’s soon Samsung Galaxy S24 there! The new S24 generation is expected to come onto the market at the beginning of 2024 and will probably be out again three smartphones consist: dem S24dem S24 Plus and the S24 Ultra. What we already know about the three new flagship smartphones? We have the most important rumors and leaks collected for you.

When will the Samsung Galaxy S24 be released?

As a rule, new Samsung Galaxy S cell phones in the first quarter of a new year published – usually in February. Only the Samsung Galaxy S21 was released in January:

According to rumors, the S24 could too presented a little earlier than its predecessor become. So Samsung should change the release date want to bring it forward about a month. So the three cell phones could already available from mid-January be. This is also supported by the fact that Date for the next Galaxy Unpacked event already on the 17 January 2024 should fall.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display this, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Price: How much will the Samsung Galaxy S24 cost?

For the Preis of the new smartphones are still available no clueswhich is why we assume that Samsung will Prices for the (still) current S23 generation will remain true. We think a price increase like last year is unlikely – especially since Apple recently reduced the prices for the iPhone. However, it remains to be seen whether Samsung will also become cheaper as a result. So at the moment we are expecting that S24, depending on the version and equipment, costs between 949.00 euros and 1819.00 euros cost becomes. Here again are the prices for the different S23 models:

Samsung Galaxy S23: 949.00 euros to 1009.00 euros

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: 1199.00 euros to 1319.00 euros

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: 1399.00 euros to 1819.00 euros

Samsung Galaxy S24 Design: This is what the new smartphones could look like

Samsung is giving each new Galaxy S generation one “new design. What is new here is in quotation marks, as these are always only small adjustments. Therefore the S24 should be certain Similarities to its predecessor exhibit. That means: round corners for the S24 and S24 Plus and a more angular design for the S24 Ultra. The S24 Plus may be slightly larger than the current S23 – but only by 0.05 inches. The biggest design update that experts expect? The Sides could be made of titanium. However, it is still unclear whether this should apply to all models or just the Ultra. Although titanium is heavier than the aluminum used so far, the cell phones could also be slightly lighter than the current generation. What exactly they should look like has already been leaked on X (formerly known as Twitter):

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display this, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

What colors will the S24 be available in?

The first indications of the possible ones are also circulating on X Color options for the Samsung Galaxy S24. Accordingly, all three smartphones should be in the colors Schwarz, Grau, Violet and Gelb be available. This also coincides with other leaks. The following color options were available for the S23 at launch: Cream, Phantom Black, Green, Lavender, Graphite, Lime, Skyblue and Red. There will probably be online-exclusive colors again for the S24.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display this, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Samsung Galaxy S24: What can the new chip do?

2023 was a turning point for Samsung. So far, the manufacturer in Europe has always had its own Exynos-Chip used while in the USA for example Snapdragon-Chip was installed. With the S23, the same chip was chosen for all markets for the first time. However, this new trend should not continue with the Galaxy S24. In the USA, the new smartphones will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. This is the successor to the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip from the S23. The new chip is said to offer up to 30 percent better performance. Images should also load 25 percent faster, while the CPU and GPU processors should be 20 and ten percent better. Samsung apparently wants to in Europe use the Exynos chip again, more precisely the new Exynos 2400. The Exynos 2400 is supposed to be one Upgrade to the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 represent it but can’t quite match the Sanpdragon 8 Gen 3 or the A17 Pro chip in the iPhone 15.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display this, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

What upgrades does the S24 display have?

The screen diagonals of the current S23 cell phones are 6.1 inches (S23), 6.6 inches (S23 Plus) and 6.8 inches (S23 Ultra) and we assume that the new smartphones similar screen diagonals should have. Just that As already mentioned, S24 Plus could be 0.05 inches larger. Otherwise all models should be included AMOLED-Displays come with a 120 Hertz refresh rate. The brightness is rumored to be up to 2800 nits for the S24 Ultra. Although the displays will not be noticeably larger, according to some reports, a narrower bezel could result in a visually larger screen.

S24: What camera innovations await us?

To the Cameras The Samsung Galaxy S24 generation is currently only available few leaks and rumors – which might be because it There should hardly be any upgrades. Some experts also assume this. On the one hand, it should 50 megapixel camera module in the S24 and S24 Plus similar to its predecessor and also the S24 Ultra is said to have a barely revised 200-megapixel camera system are used. The same applies to the twelve megapixel ultra-wide lensesdie ten megapixel telephoto lenses and the twelve megapixel selfie camera in all new models. However, that should happen Design des Kameramoduls of the Ultra. It will measure a total of one inch, making it the largest module on the market. However, they are more exciting Innovations for the zoomwhich is supposed to get better again, the higher one picture quality as well as possible KI-Features. However, all of this only applies to the Ultra. Samsung always equips premium smartphones with excellent cameras and we are confident that, despite fewer innovations, the S24’s camera will also impress again (at least the S24 Ultra’s camera).

Will the Samsung Galaxy S24 get a better battery?

The better a smartphone is, the more juice it needs, which is why premium smartphones often don’t have great battery life. According to rumors, Samsung is working on this with the S24. A new battery design should one ten percent better energy density make possible. Besides, it could Reduce loading time. The capacity should be 4700 (S24) and 5000 milliamp hours (S24 Ultra) stay while that S24 Plus possibly an upgrade to 4900 milliamp hours receives. In addition, the new generation should also have mechanisms that Protect the batteryto improve its lifespan. In this respect, there is a lot to suggest that the S24 models actually have a better battery.

What storage options will the S24 be available in?

Most experts agree that the S24 is back with the same storage options how the S23 will come along. If this proves to be true, the various models should offer the following storage options:

Samsung Galaxy S24: 128 or 256 gigabytes

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: 256 or 512 gigabytes

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: 256 gigabytes, 512 gigabytes or one terabyte

But there are also camps that suspect deviations. Accordingly, the S24 Plus could also have the option of just 128 gigabytes, while the Ultra could perhaps even have two terabytes of storage space. Who is ultimately right will become clear after the next Galaxy Unpacked event.

When can you pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S24 – and will there be any incentives?

So far there is no concrete information about the release date of the S24 – and accordingly no information about the date on which you can pre-order the new smartphones can. The exact The date will probably be announced at the next Galaxy Unpacked event according to South Korean leakers as early as January 17, 2024 to be held. What is considered certain: Samsung is guaranteed to be back various incentives offer to boost advance sales. Many suspect that there will be free memory upgrades again, bundles with accessories such as the Galaxy Buds or the Galaxy Watch and online-exclusive colors and features.

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means if you make a purchase using a starred link, we receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. This does not influence our recommendations and the selection of products. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

Share this: Facebook

X

