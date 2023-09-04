Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Rumored to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera Sensor: What We Know So Far

Samsung fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 flagship line. As the release date draws closer, rumors about the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra are creating a lot of excitement in the tech community.

According to a trusted source in the tech industry, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could come with a powerful 200-megapixel main camera sensor. This information comes from Ice Universe, a source that has previously provided accurate information about Samsung products.

Samsung’s Galaxy S series is known for offering cutting-edge features in the mobile telephony world, and it seems that the S24 series will be no exception. The new range is expected to hit the market in January or February of next year, following the launch pattern of previous years.

The main photographic sensor of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to be the 200 Megapixel ISOCELL HP2SX. This sensor promises impressive performance, capable of recording 8K resolution video at 30 frames per second and offering advanced focusing features like “Super Quad Phase Detection.” It will also provide multiple photo capture modes, including options for 12 and 50 megapixels.

According to Ice Universe, the sensor will have a size of 1/1.3 inches and pixel size of 0.6 micrometers, suggesting high-level detail in captured images.

But the camera improvements don’t end there. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will also feature a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom, as well as additional optics for capturing 5X zoom photos and videos. The selfie camera will be 12 megapixels, while the ultra-wide camera and telephoto camera will be 12 and 10 megapixels, respectively.

In terms of performance, the device is expected to be powered by the powerful 3rd generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 processor. It will be available in 12 or 16 GB RAM configurations and offer options for 256 GB, 512 GB, or even 1 TB of internal storage in UFS 4.0 technology. There have also been mentions of a version with 2TB of storage, although this has not been officially confirmed.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a chassis made of titanium, ensuring strength and durability. The panel is expected to be brighter than previous models, with a brightness of up to 2800 nits. It is also rumored that the phone’s design may feature a flat profile without curved edges, which could be a positive aspect for those who prefer a flat screen.

Regarding the battery, rumors suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a 5000 mAh battery with a charging speed of 65W, enabling fast and efficient recharging.

It is important to note that, at this point, this information is based on rumors and leaks, and it has not been confirmed by Samsung. Fans will have to wait for the company’s official announcement to find out all the details about the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

