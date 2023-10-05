Home » Samsung, Galaxy SmartTag 2 arrives with a completely new design
Samsung, Galaxy SmartTag 2 arrives with a completely new design

Samsung announced Galaxy SmartTag 2a new version of his device GPS localization which allows, in short, not to lose – or in any case to find – everyday objects of particular importance, such as keys or bags.

The new SmartTag2 will officially arrive on the market on October 11th at a price of 39.90 euros. The “pack” of 4 pieces – two black and two white – will be on sale for 129.90 euros.

What strikes you at first sight is the shape. In fact, Samsung’s new tracker abandons the square shape for a more elongated one. It looks bigger than its predecessor. And then the small hole that on the first Galaxy SmartTag was used to physically associate the tracker with a bunch of keys, for example, has now become a nice big “hole”, which allows you to attach the Galaxy SmartTag 2 even to a baga suitcase or a bicycle.

The new design also seems to have allowed Samsung to deliver a larger and more efficient battery: The Korean company claims that the SmartTag 2 has an autonomy of 700 days (if energy saving is set, otherwise it drops to 500 days).

Among the new functions, the most interesting one seems to be the “Lost Mode”: Anyone who finds the device can scan it and access the owner’s information (if it has been entered of course) to alert them that the asset it is associated with has been found.

Another totally new feature is Navigatewhich facilitates the search for the locator through arrows that appear on the smartphone display and the distance that separates the user from his SmartTag 2. This mode is available on any Galaxy smartphone with UWB support, such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra models.

It should be remembered that the new Galaxy SmartTag2, like the previous SmartTag, is compatible only with Samsung smartphones. It will be available in two colors: black and white.

