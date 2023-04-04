PR/Business Insider

Whether for surfing, gaming or streaming series: tablets are handy, versatile and form the perfect compromise between smartphone and laptop. Top models can sometimes cost a small fortune. This is not the case with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: it is currently available from Media Markt for an affordable EUR 159.00. Is this tablet worth it for you?

The tablet is currently priced at Media Markt 159.00 instead of 229.00 euros – compared to the recommended retail price, you save a whole 30 percent here. The Galaxy Tab A8 hasn’t been that cheap for a long time – it last cracked the 160.00 euro mark in December 2022. The Media Markt deal is also impressive in comparison with other shops: the next best price is currently around 15, 00 euros above that. There is also a free 128 gigabyte memory card worth around EUR 11.00.

Deal Assessment: If you’ve had your eye on the Galaxy Tab A8 for a while, the current Media Markt offer is definitely worth it. Even if you are looking for a cheap entry-level tablet for occasional entertainment and leisure use, this deal is a very good choice.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: is the tablet suitable for you?

The Samsung tablet from the lower price segment is a solid entry-level model. Sure: For 160.00 euros you shouldn’t expect the fastest performance. However, for simple tasks such as streaming films and series, mobile games, reading or surfing, the combination of Unisoc Tiger T618 and three gigabytes of RAM does a great job. The Galaxy Tab A8 is ideal for everyday use.

Size : 10.5 inches / 26.7 centimeters

: 10.5 inches / 26.7 centimeters Display : TFT LCD, 1.920 x 1.200 Pixel

: TFT LCD, 1.920 x 1.200 Pixel Hardware : Unisoc Tiger T618, three gigabytes of RAM

: Unisoc Tiger T618, three gigabytes of RAM Storage : 32 gigabytes, expandable

: 32 gigabytes, expandable battery capacity : 7,040 milliampere hours

: 7,040 milliampere hours applications: surfing, simple games, series and online shopping

A big plus is the memory card slot and the headphone jack. High-end tablets from Samsung, Apple and Co. now do without these practical features. Stiftung Warentest rated the tablet as “good” (2.3) overall. Above all, the display and the battery performance were convincing: In the test, the tablet ran for more than six hours at a time.

Alternative von Amazon: Fire HD 10 Tablet

If you don’t want to use the Samsung model for various reasons, or if you value maximum compatibility with Amazon devices, you can alternatively take a look at the Fire HD 10 Plus tablet:

Size : 10.1 inches / 25.6 centimeters

: 10.1 inches / 25.6 centimeters Display : IPS-Panel, 1.920 x 1.200 Pixel

: IPS-Panel, 1.920 x 1.200 Pixel Hardware : Mediatek MT8183 Helio P60T, vier Gigabyte RAM

: Mediatek MT8183 Helio P60T, vier Gigabyte RAM Storage : 32 gigabytes, expandable

: 32 gigabytes, expandable battery capacity : up to twelve hours running time

: up to twelve hours running time applications: Alexa, surfing, simple games, series, online shopping

The two tablets are on par in terms of price and technology. The Amazon device scores plus points compared to the Samsung model in terms of handiness and battery. Also practical: The Fire HD 10 Plus can be charged wirelessly and serves as a control center for smart home devices from Amazon. Stiftung Warentest also gives this tablet the overall grade “good” (2.2).