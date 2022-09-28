Home Technology Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE 5G running points released, will be equipped with MediaTek Xun Kun 900T processor – Page 1 – Discussion
Samsung launched the flagship tablet Galaxy Tab S8 series at the beginning of this year, and the affordable version of Tab S8 FE 5G finally appeared before the last season of this year. It is equipped with MediaTek Xun Kun 900T processor and appeared in the benchmark database .

The picture shows the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G.

The foreign media GalaxyClub found a Samsung SM-X506B device in the Geekbench database. From the model, it can be inferred that this should be the 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE. The benchmark data shows that the Tab S8 FE uses MT8791V/TZA processing. The device is the MediaTek Xun Kun 900T. Although Samsung’s low-end tablets have used MediaTek processors, the Tab S series is the first time.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE 5G benchmark released, will be equipped with MediaTek Xun Kun 900T processor - 2

Compared with the Qualcomm S750G used in the previous generation, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE 5G has a considerable improvement in the score of single-core or multi-core processors. In addition, Galaxy Club also revealed that the Galaxy Tab S8 FE will have SM- The Wi-Fi version of the X500, and it is also expected to be the predecessor, will inherit the flagship S Pen and keyboard kit support capabilities.

