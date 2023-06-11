Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, the best Android tablet appears on the net

If the rumors about a foldable Galaxy Z Tab have catalysed the attention and interest of the public of tablet enthusiasts, the traditional format is far from letting go: recent developments, right at home, testify to this Samsung.

In the last few hours, in fact, the FCC certification obtained by has emerged on the net Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultrawhat will most likely represent the most ambitious tablet of the South Korean company and the “benchmark” device of 2023, successor to the first “Ultra” of the Galaxy Tab family, tier launched just last generation with the Tab S8 Ultra.

The tipster showed the document of the certification obtained SnoopyTechand you can see the document in his tweet below, where the device is identified as SM-X910.

Samsung’s most powerful tablet should be a premium device through and through, with an offering that should expect WiFi and cellular variants with support for 5G. u

The beating heart should be him, lo Snapdragon 8 Gen2, with a photographic sector consisting of a dual-camera system at the rear (13+ 6 MP) and a 12 MP selfie camera. The screen should be 14.5 inches with a resolution of 1600p, equipped with a biometric sensor for in-display fingerprints and IP67 certification for resistance to liquids and dust.

Its launch should take place in the second half of 2023, but it is possible that we will know more already in the summer, at a price obviously not for all budgets: we should start from S8 Ultra $1049assuming that the company decides to confirm the pricing from one generation to the next.

Whether he is the rival of the newly presented Google Pixel Tablet?