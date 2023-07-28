Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (Classic) with larger display and longer battery life

Samsung is a name we all know in the world of technology and recently it has again two new smartwatches brought to market – the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Both watches offer a wealth of features that we will introduce to you in this post.

The manufacturer not only recently presented the two new smartwatches, but also brand new smartphones and tablets So Samsung lovers won’t miss out at all this year. He also aims high when it comes to watches and is counting on yet larger screens and stops them too battery life on.

Here are the two models at a glance:

Galaxy Watch 6

The Galaxy Watch 6 is a sleek and modern wearable that’s perfect for the active lifestyle should be suitable. With a robust display with sapphire crystal and a water protection Class IP68 the clock offers a sharp display and a long service life. It is either with a diameter of 44 mm (display size 37.3 mm) or from 40 mm (display size 33.3 mm) available.

Thanks to a variety of Health and fitness featuressuch as an optical heart rate sensor, an ECG function to detect abnormal heart rhythms and a blood oxygen sensor, the watch is a great option for sports enthusiasts. In addition, the watch can Sleep monitor and measure stress levels to give the user a comprehensive view of their health.

Another interesting feature of the Galaxy Watch 6 is its length battery life. With a 300 bzw. 425-mAh-acku (depending on display size) it can easily be used for several days depending on usage and settings.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is aimed at users who have a more traditional watch design prefer. It offers a stylish housing and a rotating bezel, which enables intuitive navigation. The display of the Classic version is available with 1.3 inches (43 mm) or 1.5 inches (47 mm).

In terms of features, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is very similar to the regular Galaxy Watch 6 similar. She has same software (Wear OS 4.0), the same processor (Exynos W930) and the same storage space (16GB and 2GB RAM). The main difference lies in the aesthetics and the design.

The new watches can already be found on Amazon preordered become. They are from August 4, 2023 officially available. If these models have not yet completely convinced you, take a look at ours here Top 10 comparison of the best hybrid smartwatches an!

Source: samsung.com

