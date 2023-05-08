Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 buy cheap from 599€ (05/2023)

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is very similar to its predecessor. It looks more like a refined version of the Flip 3, with a new processor and slightly smaller dimensions. But the battery grows and it is also waterproof, at least for half an hour at a depth of up to 1m. For those on clamshell phones stand, a very chic part.

Top! You can get them on Ebay.de 128 GB variant just thanks Coupon for 599 € on offer.

The 4th stage of evolution (actually only the third, the second one had been skipped) from Samsung is launched. That little butterfly Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, you can get it for a price 599,00€ on Ebay.de.

If you are looking for a suitable cover for your Galaxy Z Flip 4, you can get the original Samsung Clear Cover from MediaMarkt.de (or the black version).

Technical specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Display Outside: 1.9″ AMOLED 260 x 512 pixels 60 Hz

Innen: 6,7″ AMOLED, 1080 x 2640 Pixel, 1-120 Hz, Processor (CPU) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 @ 3,2 GHz Graphics chip (GPU) Qualcomm Adreno 730 @ 900 MHz RAM (memory) 8 GB LPDDR5 Internal memory 128/256/512 GB (not expandable) Camera 12 MP ƒ/1.8 main camera

12 MP ƒ/2.2 ultra wide-angle camera, 123° angle of view front camera 10 MP battery pack 3,700 mAh with 25W, 10W wireless, reverse wireless charging connectivity Dual SIM, LTE Band 20, WLAN 6, BT 5.2, Dual GPS/Galileo/BDS/QZSS, GLONASS, USB-C Features Foldable, NFC, fingerprint sensor on the side, operating system Android 12 with OneUI 4.1 interface Mass weight Folded: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm

Unfolded: 84.9 x 71.9 x 17.1mm

Weight: 197g What makes the Flip 4 better than its predecessor? Processor: equipped with the currently strongest chip, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (and for the first time in years with a Qualcomm SOC in Europe)

equipped with the currently strongest chip, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (and for the first time in years with a Qualcomm SOC in Europe) Battery pack: bigger battery with a better quick charge function

bigger battery with a better quick charge function Size: slightly heavier, but more compact and robust

slightly heavier, but more compact and robust wide angle camera: Despite the identical camera, Samsung has revised the main camera and promises better photos in poor lighting conditions More compact and robust How have the dimensions changed in the first place with Flip 3? Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 folded 72.2mm wide 86,4 mm lang 17 mm 71.9mm wide 84,9 mm lang 17,1 mm dick unfolded 170 mm 165,2 mm lang 6,9 mm dick Weight 183 g 197 g

The main part of the savings is visible on the hinge, because this is omitted here and of course saves some space. It just doesn’t stand out that much. So it is almost as big as almost every other current smartphone. Folded up, it fits in almost any trouser pocket.

That’s how it works 6.7″ large display in half together. On the right side is the power button and the volume rocker. The fold can also be seen in comparison to the predecessor, but is a bit more subtle. The external display always remains black, creating a Two-Tone-Design. It is available in the colors blue, gold, black and purple and is made by Gorilla-Glass Diet protected.

The smartphone itself relies on one metal frame. Dank IPX 8 certification it is also protected against water in the folding mechanism.

If you don’t find the colors that special, you can go to the Samsung Bespoke Edition Completely customize the color according to your own wishes.

Chic, small outdoor display

The 1.9 inch small touch screenwith his 260×512 pixels, indicates various things. Among other things, you can see incoming messages / calls, the time, the calendar and the charge level. You can switch the flight mode, the flashlight or Bluetooth on and off very quickly. You can also use yours Control smart home deviceswithout even having to open the phone.

A chic design as a personal touch is also customizable. For example, you can choose the same design as your Galaxy Watch, for example.

Above average pixel density

So far nothing has changed on the main display. It offers a FullHD+ resolution von 1080×2640 pixels and thus has a slightly above-average pixel density of 425ppi.

So that you can also unlock it when it is folded up, the Fingerprint sensor on the side of the phonetrotz AMOLED-Panel. There is one for that LTPO Displaywhich can dynamically adjust the refresh rate between 1 Hz and 120 Hz and HDR10+ is of course also supported. The front off Ultra Thin Glas should be up to 45% more resistant.

New processor

No longer made by Samsung, but again by TSMC, the Flip 4 works with one this time Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, with the new octa-core chip 3.2GHz clock frequency. own Operating system OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12, should get Android updates for 4 years and security updates for 5 years.

The UI now offers a flexi mode, in which you can split the screen content into two halves, and the same applies to the Flex-Cam, which you can hold and film like a kind of camcorder. Also perfect for a group selfie.

Also come 8GB RAM and optional 128, 256 or 512GB Mass storage, which again is not expandable.

Updated camera

Samsung installs a dual camera on the back. That’s how it is 12 megapixel main camera f/1.8 aperture mainly responsible for photos. Instead of 1.4 µm pixels in the predecessor, you can now get over it 1.8 µm pixels be happy. She should thank you optical image stabilization now work better in low-light scenarios. At least that’s what Samsung advertises.

Furthermore, one comes 12 megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture and 123° shooting angle for use. The built The front camera has a resolution of 10 megapixels.

Bigger battery, longer runtime?

The predecessor still had 3,300 mAh, which was really meager. So you can get over now 3.700 mAh rejoice capacity. With an increase of over 10% in conjunction with a more efficient chip and the new display with LTPO, the runtime should hopefully be a little better.

Finally you can come too 25W instead of charging 15W via cable, which is still anything but fast compared to cheaper Chinese cell phones. Wireless charging is possible with 10W.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

Samsung has fine-tuned its predecessor and the result is this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. There’s a better processor, a bigger battery, a few new features, and it’s slightly smaller. In addition, the Camera find your way around better in low light. It’s difficult to say how good the camera really is without a test.

As always, there is a catch, the price is still high. Smartphones are now a luxury item and therefore very expensive. But you also get a great folding system. How do you like clamshell or folding cell phones? And would you get the new Flip 4?