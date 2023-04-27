Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, leak reveals the strange shape of the external screen: do you like it?

We have known for some time that Samsung Galaxy Z Flp 5 will have a huge external screen, a square with a diagonal of 3 “designed to compete with OPPO Find N2 Flip, which has the gigantic cover screen as its main selling point. Today, however, a leaker reveals to us that the external screen of the Z Flip 5 will have a very bizarre shape.

Ice Universea well-known leaker in the Samsung world, has posted an image on Twitter, visible at the bottom of this news, which shows a render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. The latter seems to be equipped with a folder-shaped screenor a rectangle with a sort of “tab” that protrudes in the left half of the display and which makes it similar to a folder for documents.

Some might wonder why this unusual design choice. The reason seems to depend on the union of two different and almost opposing needs: on the one hand that of having the Galaxy Z Flip 5 of the largest external screen possible; on the other, that of not taking away space from the smartphone cameras. After deciding that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will not have 50 MP sensors, which with their size would have reduced the space available to the cover screennow the Suwon giant seems to have opted for a design that seems to “get around” the camera bump of the smartphone.

According to the leaks, however, this screen will have a diagonal between 3.3 and 3.4″: a significant leap in quality compared to the 1.9″ of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Ice Universe also confirmed that Samsung is working on its software and on the version of One UI for smartphones clamshell to take full advantage of the increased screen size of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.