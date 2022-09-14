Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review

Unconsciously, the folding screen mobile phone, which was once considered a mouse and an experimental nature, continues to be updated every year, and Samsung, an important promoter, has also brought the fourth iteration of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. This 2022 internal folding screen phone, in terms of shape design and specification table, can see far less updates than previous generations. So this situation means that Samsung’s development of its own folding screen machine has matured? Still at a bottleneck? This time the evaluation will take a good look at the results of the Z Fold 4 along the way, and see what needs to be improved.

Shape design

Inheriting the design of the Fold series, the Z Fold 4 is still an internal folding machine with an external screen that can be fully used. Everyone is concerned about the crease, and Samsung still hasn’t come up with a solution, so friends who do not mind have to continue to mind. This is also evidence that the editor believes that Samsung is starting to slow down in the development of folding screen mobile phones. After all, several other manufacturers have made internal folding models, and they can all reduce the effect of the central crease.

Perhaps Samsung’s mind is all about weight reduction, because this time they emphasized that the Z Fold 4’s screen frame, hinge, and body weight have been reduced in three aspects. Specifically, there is the same 7.6-inch main screen inside, but because the screen frame is thinner by 3mm, there will be a more full version visually. In the folded state, because the hinge volume and the outer screen frame are reduced, it also has a full-screen effect that is closer to the general candy bar phone. Especially when operating the external screen with one hand, the thumb is more able to dig into the keys on the other side of the keyboard. The body weight is slightly reduced by 8g, but it is enough to be the lightest Galaxy Z Fold phone.

The pixel density of the camera under the Z Fold 4 screen is increased, and it is even less obvious.

Interested friends can zoom in on the photo to take a closer look at the grid density

Another screen-related upgrade is that the previous-generation Z Fold 3 added an off-screen camera design to the main screen, which filled the camera opening with relatively sparse pixels when displaying content. Coming to Z Fold 4, Samsung has increased the density of pixel points, making it easier for users to perceive openings and bringing a more complete full screen. Of course, if you deliberately stare at the position of the selfie camera, you will still see the grille pattern, but when the focus is in the middle of the picture, it is really not too conspicuous.

I said a few paragraphs are all screens, but what about the fuselage? In addition to the thinning of the hinge part mentioned above, another change is that the middle frame processing has changed from the matte surface of the previous generation to a bright surface. Although it can’t be seen after the protective case is installed, there will still be a honeymoon period for the naked phone when the new phone is activated, and this change also changes the smoothness of opening the inner folding screen. Because the hinge of Z Fold 3 is quite solid, the slippery nature of the matte middle frame makes it a bit difficult to unfold the phone, while the glossy middle frame of Z Fold 4 has relatively high friction (provided there is no oily shiny fingerprint). However, for mobile phones that have been in use for a long time, the editor still recommends installing a mobile phone case, even though Samsung officials have emphasized that the body is made of stronger aluminum alloy armor material and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, after all, accidents are unexpected.

Z Fold 4 supports S Pen handwriting.

Also inheriting the new features of Z Fold 3, Z Fold 4 also supports S Pen stylus. Samsung’s S Pen Fold Edition from last year and the S Pen Pro with Bluetooth connectivity certainly carry over. Because the size of the new phone is different, the Z Fold 4 cannot use the previous protective case, so let’s buy a new one. Ah yes, this time the Z Fold 4’s outer screen does not have a pre-applied protective sticker, so pay attention to it when buying new accessories.

System functions

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is still pre-loaded with One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12 when it leaves the factory, and the functions have not changed much, but Samsung has given a few functions that are currently unique to the new model. The first is the “work column” that is officially used as an important selling point. It is very magical, it can simplify the operation steps, and it has a feeling similar to that of a PC.

Specifically, Samsung makes the bottom app dock, which originally only appeared on the main page, select the screen on the inner screen for the pin. Even when running other apps, it only shrinks a little bit, and continues to display side by side with the navigation keys. Therefore, the relevant arrangement and composition of the app can be directly replaced, and there is no special setting page. If you are used to operating with full-screen gestures like Xiaobian, you can “minimize” the taskbar by long-pressing on the blank space at the bottom of the screen, and vice versa.

The new taskbar serves a similar purpose to the side screen panel.

The effect of use, in fact, the editor thinks that it is almost the same as the Android camp now, but the “side screen panel” brought by Samsung is similar, and it can preset multiple app combinations, the work column does not have this ability. In any case, users who are accustomed to using it can indeed pin several commonly used apps to the blank space of the screen, and can switch with one key when necessary, saving the step of returning to the main page. Positive thinking is to let friends who are accustomed to using the navigation keys will not waste a whole row of positions for three keys in vain.

The bottom half of the screen in Flex Mode can be used as a touchpad

Another small update is the Flex Mode for the folding machine that can be folded halfway on the table, pretending to be a small laptop. On the new Z Fold 4 (and Flip 4), when flipping through photos in the Photos app in Flex Mode, the top half of the screen will still display content, and the bottom half will look like a laptop trackpad , you can slide to page, zoom, etc. It is a relatively complete update, allowing users to intuitively reproduce the operating experience of the laptop on the Z Fold 4.

camera

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s biggest upgrade on the spec sheet: the cameras. In the past, Fold mobile phones were relatively general in the camera part, especially when placed next to the same S-series mobile phone that mainly focused on photography. Thinking that maybe the body space of the folding phone is not enough to carry a powerful camera? It’s embarrassing to see that other brands have high-resolution, high-standard cameras as usual.

Therefore, Samsung finally can’t hold back, and the original full 12MP rear triple camera has become a 50MP main camera + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 10MP 3x telephoto camera that can be on par with the S22 mobile phone in one breath, and has also introduced a night camera mode. Greatly improved shooting usability.

The 50MP main camera of the Z Fold 4 generally only outputs 12MP images. The photos I took in the Galaxy Watch Pro 5 review earlier were actually taken directly with the Fold 4. In a gym with indirect lighting and flashing lights, the lighting conditions are not ideal, but the results are quite good, with accurate white balance, no color cast, and some bokeh. However, the imaging circle of the food close-up is still too small. If you want to take a clear picture of the food, it is better to use a telephoto camera to zoom in.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 real shot

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 real shot

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 real shot

Although the optical magnification of the 10MP telephoto camera is changed from 2x to 3x, the effect is not much different, and similar imaging can be obtained before the phone is slightly placed. However, with digital zoom, the Z Fold 4 can be upgraded from only 10x hybrid zoom of the previous generation to 30x telephoto shooting, which is more practical for shooting distant scenes. In terms of effect, the native 30x magnification must be better than the image rescaling by 10x magnification. However, as far as the 30x magnified photo is concerned, the problem of oil painting is quite obvious, but the figures, text, and the overall outline of the object to be photographed are still visible, which is a practical feeling.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 real shot

efficacy

In the second half of 2022, the new mobile phone will be upgraded to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, but the other specifications will remain 12GB RAM and 4,400mAh. The main thing is to be able to handle multiple tasks and reduce the heat problem. The results of the evaluation tools are also left for your reference. The scores are similar to other S8+ G1s. As for the actual operation of heavy-duty apps, the effect of “Genshin Impact” in medium picture quality is quite good, the content can be clearly seen when the character moves, and the animation is also very smooth. I will pay special attention to the game “Genshin Impact”, or because Samsung has broken it in the Galaxy S22 series, so this time I have to come and check it specially.

3D Mark Wild Life Extreme: 2,762

PCMark Work 3.0: 13,978

Geekbench 5: 1,285 (Single-Core); 3,660 (Multi-Core); 6,584 (Compute: OpenCL)

Summarize

For users like Xiaobian who have experience in using the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the upgrade rate of the Fold 4 feels relatively low, but after the actual use, it will be found that these are improvements in small details, changing the experience of use. A more perfect move. It will enter such a stage of minor repairs and minor repairs, so I will return to the question brought by the beginning of this review. Does Samsung think that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is mature? Or hit a bottleneck?

The editor’s guess here is “C: both”, because Samsung is a brand that promoted consumer-grade folding screen phones in the early days, and the cost of many self-developed technologies needs to be recovered one after another. Last year, the Z Flip 3 was successfully sold at a low price, so that when the Z Fold 4 was launched this year, their boss directly said that the folding screen machine has entered the mainstream. Therefore, the crease of the biggest pain point of the Samsung folding screen machine will not change significantly for a while, but will spend more time on other parts. With this kind of thinking, the combination of Z Fold 4 becomes reasonable. As for whether it can attract consumers to pay? It’s up to the rhetoric of Samsung’s marketing department to convince you.