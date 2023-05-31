Home » Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, no next-gen hinge? It will have a clearly visible central crease
The presentation of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold 5 will be held on July 27, at least according to what some rumors explain to us. In the meantime, however, the technical specifications of the Samsung foldable they are slowly revealing themselves: today, for example, it’s up to the technology behind the folding screen of the device.

According to what was reported by a tweet del leaker Ice Universe (now sadly cancelled), it seems that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have the same screen of the predecessor. Specifically, the new generation smartphone will maintain the same central folding and the same hinge already present on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

In the past, some leaks explained the exact opposite: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 had to have a new hinge, which would have reduced the size of the central foldprovided that the durability of the screen is also reduced. It is therefore likely that Samsung has decided to avoid the implementation of the new hinge architecture, which may have proved too fragile for its new high-end smartphone.

Unfortunately, that means it Z Fold 5 will keep the same fold of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 launched last year and criticized by fans due to its rather pronounced central fold, more evident than that of rival devices such as the Google Pixel Fold and OPPO Find N2. We remind you that the new hinge architecture had to be “teardrop”while the last generation one, which could also be implemented this year, has a “U” design.

Fortunately, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 news will be quite different: the smartphone will in fact have a SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen2 for Galaxy, against last year’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen1. Not only that: on the back of the device we will have a triple-camera system with a 50 MP main lens with OIS, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10 MP telephoto lens.

