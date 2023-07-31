Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 und Z Flip 5 im Hands-on

By Adrian Mühlroth | Jul 26, 2023 at 9:01 p.m

Samsung has introduced its 5th generation foldables. TECHBOOK was at the event and was able to try out the new smartphones.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 – as the two smartphones are called by their full names – are official. At first glance, the two devices look very similar to their predecessors. And indeed: The improvements this year are rather small – but that doesn’t have to be a bad thing. It’s more of a sign that the foldable market has reached some maturity. Due to its many years of experience with folding smartphones, Samsung has a lead over other manufacturers in many respects. Nevertheless, there are certain aspects that competitors like Google, Motorola and also Oppo and Xiaomi do better. And it is precisely these points that Samsung has addressed with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5.

Fold 5 and Flip 5 fold flat

Motorola already demonstrated it in 2019 with the Razr, and the competition from China has now caught up with the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold and the Oppo Find N. With the Pixel Fold, even Google has launched a smartphone that can be folded completely flat. Samsung’s foldables, on the other hand, always had a wedge-shaped gap between the two halves of the display. This was also necessary with the Fold 4 and Flip 4 so that the flexible display had enough space to bend.

In the Fold 5 and Flip 5, Samsung uses a new hinge design known as the “Teardrop Hinge”. As the name suggests, the display here forms the shape of a teardrop. The more generous bend not only minimizes the crease in the middle of the screen, but also allows the two halves to be closed parallel to each other.

Samsung’s 5th Generation Z Flip and Z Fold folds completely flatPhoto: TECHBOOK

Samsung calls its version of this design the “flex hinge”, but the principle remains the same. The result is that the new foldables can now be folded without a gap. As a result, the devices are not only flatter overall – dirt can no longer easily get between the halves of the display.

New external display in the Flip 5

Some things have changed in Samsung’s “flip phone” not only on the inside. What immediately catches the eye is the significantly larger external display of the Flip 5. While the predecessor still had a tiny 1.9-inch display on the external flap, there is now a 3.4-inch panel – an increase of about 79 percent. This brings the device close to its main competitor, the Razr 40 Ultra from Motorola, whose external display measures 3.6 inches.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra side by sidePhoto: TECHBOOK

But does Samsung make use of more leeway? So far, the small display was mainly used to check notifications, weather and playback control. These functions are still available as widgets – just a little clearer. There are also shortcuts to settings like airplane mode, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. A new feature is an on-screen keyboard that can be used to answer chat messages directly without having to open the smartphone. Selfie photos and videos taken via the external camera can now be viewed directly and their color can be adjusted or deleted.

For the first time, full apps can also be used on the external display – a function that we already know from the Motorola Razr. However, Samsung hides access behind the Labs options in Settings. Because the company is still working with third-party providers to adapt their apps for the 3.4-inch screen. So far, Google Maps, YouTube and even Netflix have been running on the display in a mini version.

Hardly any changes to the Fold 5

If you compare the Fold 5 to its predecessor, the Fold 4, you will immediately notice the more compact case. It’s actually a bit taller and heavier than its predecessor, but because it folds flat it feels almost like a traditional smartphone in your hand.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 now folds flat — like Google’s Pixel FoldPhoto: TECHBOOK

On the outside, everything remains the same: a 6.2-inch 120 Hertz AMOLED screen protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. Hardly anything has changed on the interior display either, apart from the new hinge design. No wonder, because the Samsung panel was already considered one of the best in its class in the predecessor. With a diagonal of 7.6 inches, HDR10+ support and 120 Hertz, it is not only suitable for productivity, but also for media use and gaming. Compared to the Fold 4, the maximum brightness has been increased quite significantly from 1200 to 1750 nits – an excellent value that guarantees readability in sunlight.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold side by sidePhoto: TECHBOOK

Samsung continues to be at the forefront when it comes to making use of the larger interior display. Apps can be arranged in several windows or switched between the inside and outside display. Taskbar and drag-and-drop make multitasking even easier. The Fold 5 is also compatible with the S Pen Fold Edition, which the company introduced with the Fold 3.

Same cameras, more power under the hood

Samsung said few words about the cameras in the Flip 5 and Fold 5 at this level. With good reason, because according to the data sheet, practically nothing has changed in terms of hardware. Both devices seem to have simply taken over the cameras from their respective predecessors. Means: They make usable videos and photos – but cannot keep up with high-end smartphone cameras. Google also installed older sensors in its Pixel Fold than can currently be found in the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. One explanation could be the lack of space in foldables, whose case halves have to be significantly thinner than with a normal smartphone.

According to Samsung, however, there are improvements when taking pictures at dusk or at night. An improved image signal processor (ISP), supported by artificial intelligence, should ensure that photos are sharp and detailed even in low light. But that has less to do with the camera itself than with the new chip that Samsung is installing in the Fold 5 and Flip 5.

The high-performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is used, which can also be found in the S23 series and other flagship smartphones. The chip has already proven to be a powerhouse, with good CPU and graphics performance while still being highly energy efficient. The latter is an important point, because the batteries have not gotten any bigger, but they still last longer. As with the S23, Samsung even relies on the slightly higher clocked “For Galaxy” version of the chip, which gives the performance an extra boost, especially in games.

Prices and Availability

Both models can be pre-ordered from July 26th and will be available from August 11th. The Z Flip 5 starts at €1199 for the 256GB version and goes up to €1319 for the 512GB version. Samsung has dropped the cheaper 128 GB version of the predecessor, which means that the starting price is now 100 euros higher. Compared to the Flip 4, the two available memory variants have become 40 euros more expensive.

Galaxy Z Flip 5Galaxy Z Flip 4

128 GB–1099 Euro

256 GB11991159 Euro

512 GB13191279 Euro

The larger Z Fold 5 already costs 1899 euros with 256 GB of memory. 2019 euros are due for 512 GB and 2259 euros for 1 TB. This increases the prices across all memory versions by 100 euros compared to the predecessor Fold 4.

Galaxy Z Fold 5Galaxy Z Fold 4

256 GB1899 Euro1799 Euro

512 GB2019 Euro1919 Euro

1 TB2259 Euro2159 Euro

Unfortunately, Samsung is continuing the sad trend of only offering certain colors of the devices via the store on its own website. The Flip 5 is theoretically available in eight colors, but only Mint, Graphite, Cream and Lavender are commercially available. Gray, Green, Blue and Yellow are only available on Samsung.com. It’s a similar story with the Fold 5, which comes in five colors: Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream, as well as Gray and Blue. The latter can be found exclusively at Samsung itself.

