Home Technology Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be lighter and thinner than Fold 4 …
Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be lighter and thinner than Fold 4 …

by admin
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be lighter and thinner than Fold 4 …

In view of the presentation scheduled for next summer, the rumors related to the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 are becoming more and more precise. The new folding generation of the Korean house will be thinner, lighter and stronger compared to the current model. Here are the full details:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: here are the first rumors about the new foldable

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 will not have an S-Pen slot but he can count on one body decidedly of superior quality compared to the fourth generation. According to a new report by ETNews, in fact, the smartphone will be at least 13 grams lighter compared to its predecessor, arriving on the market with a total mass of 250 grams.

Here All the best of Samsung telephony

Also note that the new Z Fold 5 will be thinner than 0.8mm (when folded) compared to the Fold 4. According to the report, Samsung is still working on the prototype of the Fold 5 and there are still several things to refine before being able to reach the numbers mentioned. The development, however, continues.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will also be equipped with a new generation zipper which will reduce the visibility of the crease and allow you to fold your smartphone without leaving any space between the two parts of the display. Samsung’s smartphone will also be able to count on IPX8 certification.

Further details on the new folding smartphone of the Korean house will undoubtedly arrive in the next few days. The debut, as previously mentioned, is set for next summer.

See also  Resident Evil 4 Remake RE4 Remake Raiders 10 Practical Tips for Bounceback and Backstab

Offer

Samsung Galaxy A14 Smartphone Android, Display LCD FHD+…

  • Expand your boundaries thanks to the Galaxy A14 5G’s 6.6”1 Infinity-V display and enjoy a viewing experience…
  • The elegant minimalist design of Galaxy A14 shows itself in fresh pops of color.
  • Triple camera: Capture your best moments with a 50 MP main camera for sharp photos and…

You may also like

Three-color new love for iPhone: “Disheartened” is not...

Smart home, smart beehive: How heatable honeycombs help...

A new Street Fighter movie is in the...

prestige and luxury for sports lovers • Techzilla

ASUS ROG Ally is yet another Steam Deck...

PS5 Pro｜Sony revealed that in addition to PS5...

Achieve ISA/IEC 62443 standards: New Content Pack

How to set reading mode? On Chrome it...

Replaced Twitter logo with Dogecoin digital currency icon

5 ways to make money from a podcast

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy