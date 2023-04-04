In view of the presentation scheduled for next summer, the rumors related to the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 are becoming more and more precise. The new folding generation of the Korean house will be thinner, lighter and stronger compared to the current model. Here are the full details:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: here are the first rumors about the new foldable

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 will not have an S-Pen slot but he can count on one body decidedly of superior quality compared to the fourth generation. According to a new report by ETNews, in fact, the smartphone will be at least 13 grams lighter compared to its predecessor, arriving on the market with a total mass of 250 grams.

Also note that the new Z Fold 5 will be thinner than 0.8mm (when folded) compared to the Fold 4. According to the report, Samsung is still working on the prototype of the Fold 5 and there are still several things to refine before being able to reach the numbers mentioned. The development, however, continues.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will also be equipped with a new generation zipper which will reduce the visibility of the crease and allow you to fold your smartphone without leaving any space between the two parts of the display. Samsung’s smartphone will also be able to count on IPX8 certification.

Further details on the new folding smartphone of the Korean house will undoubtedly arrive in the next few days. The debut, as previously mentioned, is set for next summer.