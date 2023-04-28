Home » Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 20% discount on Amazon with charger
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 20% discount on Amazon with charger

Going beyond the Amazon discounts on MacBook Air M2, it is also worth dwelling on other promotional initiatives launched in the Tech area by the popular e-commerce portal. In fact, the types of devices that end up at the center of the offers are many and also involve the world of foldables: just look at the discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.

Going into more detail than what is proposed by the Italian version of the well-known official website of Andy Jassy’s company, the price of the device has now dropped to 1,499.99 euros (we are not referring to resellers, as the product is sold and shipped directly from Amazon). According to what can be read on the portal involved, previously the cost of the smartphone amounted to 1,879 euros.

In short, it refers to a possible saving of 20%, or rather it is possible, on balance, to take advantage of a discount of 379.01 euros. In case you are wondering, yes: Amazon offers Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 with charger included. The variant of the device referred to is the 12/256GB Graygreen one.

In short, it could be a good opportunity for those looking for a foldable. For the rest, if that’s your intention learn more about the device involvedyou may be interested in referring directly to our review of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (released at the end of 2022).

