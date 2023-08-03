Home » Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Review: Unboxing & First Impression
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Review: Unboxing & First Impression

Samsung also introduced the Galaxy Z Fold5 along with the Galaxy Z Flip5 last week. This device is not only the latest and best foldable from Samsung, but also the most expensive Samsung Galaxy smartphone ever.

The buyer gets a lot for the steep price of 1,899 euros, such as the latest and fastest Snapdragon processor, two bright AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and a triple camera. On paper, however, only a few things have improved compared to its predecessor. Whether the Z Fold5 can still convince me in everyday life and whether the purchase is worthwhile, you can read in my detailed test report. In the following we unpack the smartphone and share our first impression with you.

Unboxing

The packaging of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is simply black and the design reminds me of the Galaxy S23 series. It feels and looks pretty high quality. It only shows the fold itself in the selected color and its name.

The scope of delivery of the Fold is unfortunately only limited to the essentials. In addition to the smartphone itself, only a black USB-C to USB-C cable, a SIM needle and the usual paperwork including a quick start guide are included. Typical for Samsung, neither a power adapter nor a protective cover are included in the scope of delivery.

Ersteindruck

Overall, I am very positively surprised by the Galaxy Z Fold5 so far. Thanks to the matt back made of Victus Gorilla Glass and the Amor aluminum frame, the smartphone not only looks very good, but also feels good in the hand. A big advantage of the matte back is the resistance to fingerprints, which the glossy frame unfortunately cannot offer. The new hinge without a gap also makes a very good impression. Everything looks very solid and well thought out.

The extremely good performance is also positive. Everything runs very quickly and smoothly. Delays or jerks have not occurred at all so far. The two AMOLED displays, which have a variable refresh rate of 1-120Hz, are also extremely good. Samsung uses a 6.2 inch external display with a resolution of 904 × 2,316 pixels. The interior display offers an insane 7.6 inches with a resolution of 1,812 × 2,176.

One small feature that caught my eye right away is the vibration motor. It’s not quite as good as that of the iPhone, but it comes close to it, which surprised me. Unfortunately, I can’t say much about the battery life and the camera yet. I will test this again in the next few days, after which my detailed test report will follow.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

