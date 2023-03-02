Coming to March, 2023’s new audio-visual products will be put on shelves around the world one after another. This year, Samsung’s TV and Soundbar will be released in Germany in mid-March. This year’s new work, Q995GC still supports 11.1.4 channels. Besides the sound, the biggest highlight is the built-in SmartThing hub function, which has become the hub of smart home. It can be connected to other smart home products of the same series, and other home appliances can be controlled by sending voice commands to the Soundbar. .

Q995GC includes the main body of the Soundbar, a large subwoofer connected wirelessly, and two rear speakers. It supports 11.1.4-channel, Dolby Atmos and other sound effects. The sound effects in all aspects have been enhanced. For example, it can be used with Samsung TVs. At the same time, the Q-Symphony function of the TV speaker is used. The new machine can use the TV’s more advanced processor to improve the clarity of the human voice. In addition, the enhanced version of SpaceFit Sound Pro’s automatic sound adjustment function can use the microphone in the Soundbar to accurately analyze the listening space, especially for low-frequency adjustments, to create a more immersive bass experience. There is also Game Mode Pro 2.0 for game fans, which can effectively reduce the background noise of the game and make the sound positioning more clear.

