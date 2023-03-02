Home Technology Samsung German official website is the first to announce the details of the 2023 flagship Soundbar｜Soundbar Information
Technology

Samsung German official website is the first to announce the details of the 2023 flagship Soundbar｜Soundbar Information

by admin
Samsung German official website is the first to announce the details of the 2023 flagship Soundbar｜Soundbar Information

Coming to March, 2023’s new audio-visual products will be put on shelves around the world one after another. This year, Samsung’s TV and Soundbar will be released in Germany in mid-March. This year’s new work, Q995GC still supports 11.1.4 channels. Besides the sound, the biggest highlight is the built-in SmartThing hub function, which has become the hub of smart home. It can be connected to other smart home products of the same series, and other home appliances can be controlled by sending voice commands to the Soundbar. .

Q995GC includes the main body of the Soundbar, a large subwoofer connected wirelessly, and two rear speakers. It supports 11.1.4-channel, Dolby Atmos and other sound effects. The sound effects in all aspects have been enhanced. For example, it can be used with Samsung TVs. At the same time, the Q-Symphony function of the TV speaker is used. The new machine can use the TV’s more advanced processor to improve the clarity of the human voice. In addition, the enhanced version of SpaceFit Sound Pro’s automatic sound adjustment function can use the microphone in the Soundbar to accurately analyze the listening space, especially for low-frequency adjustments, to create a more immersive bass experience. There is also Game Mode Pro 2.0 for game fans, which can effectively reduce the background noise of the game and make the sound positioning more clear.

news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/soundbar02-1200×800.jpg” alt=”” class=”wp-image-209260 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” srcset=”https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/soundbar02-1200×800.jpg 1200w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/soundbar02-1000×667.jpg 1000w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/soundbar02-500×333.jpg 500w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/soundbar02-768×512.jpg 768w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/soundbar02-1536×1024.jpg 1536w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/soundbar02-540×360.jpg 540w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/soundbar02-173×115.jpg 173w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/soundbar02.jpg 1800w” layout=”intrinsic”>news/wp-content/plugins/accelerated-mobile-pages/images/SD-default-image.png” alt=”” class=”wp-image-209260 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” srcset=”https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/plugins/accelerated-mobile-pages/images/SD-default-image.png 1200w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/soundbar02-1000×667.jpg 1000w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/soundbar02-500×333.jpg 500w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/soundbar02-768×512.jpg 768w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/soundbar02-1536×1024.jpg 1536w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/soundbar02-540×360.jpg 540w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/soundbar02-173×115.jpg 173w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/soundbar02.jpg 1800w” layout=”intrinsic”/>

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch forum members discuss the above article?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”

You may also like

Generative AI is multimedia and specialized

Healthy or sick? Mind Scanners Confronting Psychiatric Dilemmas

A beautiful and surreal photo of the Northern...

Emotn N1 Portable Projector!Supports 500 lumens brightness and...

Because IT expertise is crucial today

Monster GT06 True Wireless Earphones!Playing a machine and...

For Qualcomm, the era of satellite on mobile...

The Chinese version of “Ys Memoire: The Oath...

The dream of an invisible technology that makes...

Drones lighter than 250 grams, with the Mini...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy