When it comes to folding screen products, one of the most frequently mentioned brands must be Samsung. In addition to its leading position in the folding mobile phone market, Samsung is also continuing to explore the possibility of folding screens. The new patent shows that Samsung not only brings folding design to the world. The tablet is also added with a special-shaped cut, so that the tablet can retain the physical keyboard at the same time.

It is not the first laptop with a folding screen. Currently, there are Asus ZenBook 17 Fold and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold on the market in Taiwan. However, foreign media 91mobiles discovered that Samsung’s patent applied for in 2020 also combines special-shaped cutting. , made a design to retain the physical keyboard.

One of the disadvantages of full-touch laptops is that the feedback of touch-sensitive keyboards is not as good as that of physical keyboards. Although Samsung’s design sacrificed the integrity of the screen, it still partially retains the large screen of the foldable design and the traditional laptop. In terms of operability, Samsung’s patent may be more oriented towards the second screen productivity of ASUS ZenBook Duo, rather than the design of transforming into a tablet.

The patent document does not detail the specifications of the product, but it is clearly pointed out that the design of this tablet is based on an Intel processor, and a Windows system is preloaded, and it uses an AMOLED panel. Samsung’s patent does not have an exact commercial time point. However, according to the current price of folding notebook products as high as six-figure NT dollars, the price of related products may not be too close to the people.

Quote source: 91mobiles