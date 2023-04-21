Motorola is now again building very competitive smartphones that are sold at attractive prices. Now the company, which belongs to Lenovo, wants to follow suit and build an ultra cell phone that even Samsung hasn’t launched yet.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is coming

Motorola was one of the first companies to market clamshell phones after Samsung. For this purpose, the legendary Razr branding was used, which almost everyone should know from the past. However, the Motorola folding cell phones have not really caught on, as the equipment and quality have not yet convinced them. That could be change with the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.

Profi-Leaker has at least the name of the new ultra cell phone Evan Blass already confirmed. Ultra was introduced by Samsung as an additional designation for smartphones and tablets that have the very best equipment. If Motorola is now planning a Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, then we can assume that this cell phone will be the new spearhead.

However, it is not yet known how the Ultra cell phone will differ from the normal Razr. would be conceivable a faster processor and a better camera. The battery could also be a bit larger in Motorola’s folding cell phones. Also, the Razr 40 Ultra might differ from the regular version with a larger outer display. But all of this is just speculation so far. More specific details are likely to emerge in the coming weeks.

More Ultra phones expected from Motorola

Motorola should not only have the Razr 40 Ultra in the pipeline, but also add a second model with the Edge 40 Ultra. The Edge 40 Pro was already impressive, but the Ultra could do even better in terms of equipment and camera. It is currently not known when the new ultra cell phones will appear and make life difficult for Samsung.

