Samsung is also developing an AI

In early May, Samsung banned the use of ChatGPT, Google Bard and Bing AI by its employees, fearing that they might mistakenly share sensitive information with rival company AIs. Today, however, we find that too Samsung is working on a proprietary Chatbot very similar to ChatGPT and all thought out for its workers.

The news comes from the Korean portal Chosun, according to which Samsung Electronics has started the development of its Large Language Model, i.e. the basic model for your AI and your Chatbot. Since Samsung is developing an LLM, its AI will work completely different from those of the competition, which are based on other language models (such as GPT-3 and GPT-4).

According to Chosun, Samsung would dedicated all of its GPUs to development of its Large Language Model, which according to estimates by the Suwon giant should be completed within a couple of months, at least in an initial version. Unfortunately though, even when fully developed the tool on Samsung it will not be made available to the publicas was the case for the counterparts branded Microsoft and Google.

On the contrary, theSamsung’s AI will serve the company’s employees for all in all “basic” functions such as document management and summary e meeting, help with programming the software and translating from one language to another in real time. The idea, therefore, is to avoid leaks of sensitive materials from Samsung through AI, which have already occurred in at least a couple of cases in recent months.

At the moment, Chosun always explains, Samsung would be considering whether to make AI available proprietary to the public in the future, but only after its implementation in stable form within the company. In the field of research and development, however, it will be used in the design and production of the new chips of the South Korean giant.