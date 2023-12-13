Samsung is ambitious with some Galaxy S24 that look like a great success

Samsung to Deliver 35 Million Units of the Galaxy S24 in 2024, Leaked Renders Show

Samsung is gearing up to release its highly anticipated Galaxy S24, with plans to deliver about 35 million units of the device in 2024. This number represents an impressive increase of 10 million units compared to the Galaxy S23, which was released this year.

Press renders of the Galaxy S24 have been leaked ahead of its official launch, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone.

In an unexpected turn of events, detailed information about the photographic sensors of the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra has been leaked in South Korea. As the company approaches the official unveiling of its newest flagship lineup, details about the devices’ specifications and strategies are beginning to surface.

The Galaxy S24 series is set to be officially unveiled at Samsung’s first Unpacked event of 2024, which is scheduled to take place in San José, California, on January 17.

Samsung has expressed high expectations for the new Galaxy S24 devices, with sales forecasts that exceed previous expectations. The company plans to deliver over 35.2 million units of the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra by the end of 2024, setting the bar significantly higher than the successful Galaxy S23.

Notably, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be the best-selling model of the lineup, with forecasts indicating 15.9 million units sold, accounting for 45% of total sales. The Galaxy S24 and S24+ are also expected to see strong demand, with 13.5 million and 5.8 million units forecasted for sale, respectively.

Samsung’s decision to adopt Qualcomm as the chipset provider for its flagship devices has been met with positive reception in the market. However, consumers anticipate that the new Galaxy S24 series will offer significant advancements and features to justify an upgrade from the Galaxy S23.

With high expectations for the upcoming Unpacked event, Samsung is rumored to be integrating advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into the Galaxy S24 series, promising to deliver state-of-the-art technology and innovation.

As the official launch date approaches, Samsung fans eagerly wait to see what surprises the tech giant has in store with the Galaxy S24 series. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Samsung’s new flagship devices.

