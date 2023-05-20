Home » Samsung is testing a 1.5GB update that adds 2X portrait mode to the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Technology

Samsung is testing a 1.5GB update that adds 2X portrait mode to the Galaxy S23 Ultra

by admin
Samsung is testing a 1.5GB update that adds 2X portrait mode to the Galaxy S23 Ultra

According to the well-known digital blogger @i冰宇宙 on May 7, Samsung has begun to update the firmware for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which will add a 2X portrait (2x Portrait) mode. The camera system will significantly improve the imaging effect of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra mobile phone, adding a 2X portrait (2x Portrait) mode and greatly optimizing it.

According to a later tweet from the blogger, Samsung has begun internally testing the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a firmware update suffixed with WE9, with a capacity of 1.5GB, and in the exposed camera screenshots, we can see 2X option.

Samsung is likely to launch a firmware update for WE9 in June. We have previously reported that @i冰宇宙 once said: “Samsung is deeply optimizing the camera system of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung has changed its firmware update strategy this year and will The lens has been greatly optimized, looking forward to the update in June.” Here are the specs for the Galaxy S23 Ultra camera:

Main camera: 200-megapixel 1/1.3-inch sensor, 0.6µm pixels, f/1.7 lens, phase detection autofocus, OIS

Ultra Wide: 12MP 1/2.55″ sensor, 1.4µm pixels, f/2.2 lens, phase detection autofocus, OIS

Telephoto 1: 10MP 1/3.52″ sensor, 1.12µm pixels, f/2.4 lens, phase detection autofocus, OIS, 3x optical zoom

Telephoto 2: 10MP 1/3.52″ sensor, 1.12µm pixels, f/4.9 lens, phase detection autofocus, OIS, 10x optical zoom

See also  For the first time Ariane 6 on the ramp: a journey through the construction sites of the new European rockets

You may also like

China manufacturer withdraws VW and Tesla

Bosch, what is the Keep Calm and Cashback...

How to send an android application? The Google...

ChatGPT imports Apple Watch, AI assistant Petey becomes...

Apple iOS/iPadOS: IT security warning about a new...

Climate crisis in northern Italy: new rain and...

Buy cheap Samsung Galaxy S23: From when it...

Setting up a savings plan will be rewarded...

Top 10: The best smartphones up to 150...

Death Stranding è gratis su Epic Games Store…

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy