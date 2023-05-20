Samsung is testing a 1.5GB update that adds 2X portrait mode to the Galaxy S23 Ultra

According to the well-known digital blogger @i冰宇宙 on May 7, Samsung has begun to update the firmware for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which will add a 2X portrait (2x Portrait) mode. The camera system will significantly improve the imaging effect of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra mobile phone, adding a 2X portrait (2x Portrait) mode and greatly optimizing it.

According to a later tweet from the blogger, Samsung has begun internally testing the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a firmware update suffixed with WE9, with a capacity of 1.5GB, and in the exposed camera screenshots, we can see 2X option.

This is just one of the improvements, and there are many more. The firmware（WE9） in this internal test is 1.5GB — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 19, 2023

Samsung is likely to launch a firmware update for WE9 in June. We have previously reported that @i冰宇宙 once said: “Samsung is deeply optimizing the camera system of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung has changed its firmware update strategy this year and will The lens has been greatly optimized, looking forward to the update in June.” Here are the specs for the Galaxy S23 Ultra camera:

Main camera: 200-megapixel 1/1.3-inch sensor, 0.6µm pixels, f/1.7 lens, phase detection autofocus, OIS

Ultra Wide: 12MP 1/2.55″ sensor, 1.4µm pixels, f/2.2 lens, phase detection autofocus, OIS

Telephoto 1: 10MP 1/3.52″ sensor, 1.12µm pixels, f/2.4 lens, phase detection autofocus, OIS, 3x optical zoom

Telephoto 2: 10MP 1/3.52″ sensor, 1.12µm pixels, f/4.9 lens, phase detection autofocus, OIS, 10x optical zoom