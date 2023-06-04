Software updates are becoming increasingly important for many people. You pay a lot of money for a mobile phone and want to use it not just for two years, but for much longer. This is especially true in the current time, when money is no longer so loose. If smartphone manufacturers don’t deliver then, it’s a disappointment.

Nothing Phone (2) with four years of software updates

Samsung has been giving you a really strong update guarantee for a long time. The South Korean company is delivering four new versions of Android and five years of security updates. That’s more than Google itself, which after all develops Android. There are only three new Android versions and five years of security updates. But that too Doesn’t cover Nothing with the next smartphone.

The start-up has commented on Twitter with the smartphone insider tip on the update guarantee. So it will Nothing Phone (2) will deliver three new versions of Android and four years of security updates.

That’s okay, yes You can’t compete with Samsung with it. And especially as an up-and-coming company that knows how to build hype around a cell phone, that’s a little low. Nothing should have offered exactly what Samsung offers – or more. Instead, the company is oriented towards Xiaomi, which also cannot keep up. Nothing can keep up with Apple, they distribute software updates much longer.

In the video we introduce you to the Nothing Phone (1):

Nothing Phone (2): Erste Details

As usual before the launch of a new product, the start-up leaks information in trickles. So we already know that the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is used as the processor. This means that the cell phone cannot keep up with the current high-end models that rely on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The new model will definitely have more power than the Nothing Phone (1) (test). More details are expected to be released in the coming weeks. The final presentation is expected in July.