Samsung is working hard to advance battery stacking technology to increase energy density by more than 10% – Qooah

Samsung is working hard to advance battery stacking technology to increase energy density by more than 10%

Samsung is working hard to advance battery stacking technology to increase energy density by more than 10%

According to The Elec, recently, Samsung SDI released the label of the new battery stacking (stacking) mass production technology, and two Chinese manufacturers won the bid. The tender also attracted two South Korean companies, but they both lost out to Chinese companies.

The names of the two Chinese companies that won the bid were not disclosed, only that the two companies will develop this new battery technology with Samsung SDI and will set up offices in South Korea.

Now, Samsung SDI has developed battery stacking technology, which is the fifth-generation battery for electric vehicles. This technology uses stacked anode, cathode and other materials to make the battery energy density higher and more compact.

Prior to this, Samsung SDI used the winding method (winding), which made the battery material rolled up in the can. The stacking method used this time can increase the energy density by more than 10% compared with the previous method.

