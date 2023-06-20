Samsung IT tips its Millennials and Gen Z with Emanuele De Longhi

Management

With the appointment of Emanuele De Longhi as Head of Marketing Communication & Media, Samsung Electronics Italia intends to face the challenges of an increasingly dynamic market, reaching and involving a young audience attentive to the latest trends

Emanuele De Longhi, Head of Marketing Communication & Media di Samsung Electronics Italia

Samsung Electronics Italia has designated Emanuele De Longhi Head of Marketing Communication & Media. This is a key role that involves the definition, management and implementation of the company’s communication strategies and marketing plans for the Marcom area, the CRM digital marketing area and the Media area.

This strategic move is an integral part of Samsung’s plan to further evolve its brand approach as well capture the attention of a younger audiencecomposed mainly of Millenials and Generation Z, identifying new spaces and touchpoints and confirming itself as an innovative and dynamic leader.

De Longi, Head of Marketing Communication & Media di Samsung Italia

Emanuele De Longhi, a graduate in Economics and Milanese by birth, has a rich professional background in Samsung Electronics Italia. After joining the company in the 2007, De Longhi has held various roles of increasing responsibility within the Home Appliance division, both in the commercial and marketing fields. In 2017, he was nominated Head of Home Appliance Marketingdemonstrating its skills in positioning Samsung products on the Italian market.

Come Head of Marketing Communication & Media, De Longhi will report directly to President Seho Kim. A significant turning point for Samsung Electronics Italia, which aims to consolidate its position as an innovative and dynamic leader by leveraging the fresh approach and market knowledge of a manager like Emanuele.