Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, the two new foldable smartphones

Two Korean girls walk up a steep climb through the village of Buckhon Hanok, a Only. They wear traditional clothes, hanbok, which they can hire to make a leap into history. Here it seems to be stopped in 1400, at the time when the last great Korean dynasty reigned, that of Joseon. But just turn around for a moment to return to the present. On the horizon, between the roofs of the old houses, the skyscrapers of the city can be glimpsed the iconic Seoul Tower.

A foot in the past and a look to the future: in the Asian city it is a constant condition, almost existential. And it is also the reason that pushed Samsung to host its Galaxy Unpacked at home, the global event dedicated to its new leaflets: il Galaxy Z Fold 5 e il Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Instead of focusing again on New York or San Francisco, as it has done in recent years to launch its top-of-the-range smartphones, the South Korean company has therefore decided to play at home, in the ten-million-inhabitant metropolis that hosts its Digital Citya huge campus (about 1.7 million m2) where they work more than 37 thousand employees.

The entrance to Samsung’s Digital City

This is where Samsung built its empire. And this is where it retains its origins. Perhaps not everyone knows that the company was born in 1938 as a department store where you could buy various foods, from noodles to dried fish. With the years, Samsung has turned into a tech behemoth. His phones are the best-selling in the world. In this area, in 2022, Samsung made the record the largest market shareequal to 22% (Canalys data).

In Seoul we tested the new foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5

Il Galaxy Unpacked took place in one of the places in Seoul where ttradition and modernity meet. We are at Gangnamone of the most luxurious districts of the city, in a large hotel complex, the Coex International, taken over by the of day BTSone of the most popular boy bands on the planet.

Among the guests of the event there is Suga, one of the members of the group. And among the hundreds of girls who have been waiting for him since the early hours of the morning there is also a young Italian, Chiara, who has been living in Seoul for a year and a half to study Korean and has let herself be won over by the K-popone of the distinctive features of the country.

Usually events such as the Galaxy Unpacked, dedicated to the presentation of new devices, take place in what the French anthropologist Marc Augé has defined “non-places”, that is to say places without a precise identity, which have no “value” for those who pass through them. In this case, Samsung made sure that the event attendees could fully immerse themselves in Korean culture. The location of the event, in fact, overlooks the small and enchanting Bongeunsa Buddhist temple.

Behind the gigantic hotel, in the street, there are two huge golden hands: are the symbol of one of the most famous Korean songs in the world, “Gangnam Style” by Psy. Here the tourists stop to take a selfie and listen again to the song that has been played on YouTube nearly five billion times.

In the distance stands out the Lotte World Tower, a building which with its 123 floors is currently the fifth tallest skyscraper in the world. In short, Seoul is a metropolis in which it often happens to cross areas where history, tradition and the sacred they bend to the future and to innovation.

And of course the new one also folds Galaxy Z Fold, now in its fifth generation. We first saw it in 2019 when it was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress of Barcelona. It was protected by a glass case, like a work of art.

In fact, for the time it was a true masterpiece of engineering and design, the first smartphone ever – together with the Mate X launched in the same days by Huawei – which he promised to do something that seemed impossiblee: fold its display as you would any sheet of paper.

The real challenge for Samsung was and continues to be this: to make a strong and durable hinge that does not let dust, sand and water enter the device. The Asian company has succeeded discarding almost 100 ideas before finding the right solution. Just think, his engineers were inspired by the brushes of a vacuum cleaner to keep dirt away from the display in the most delicate point.

Due microfiber strips, less than a millimeter thick, are positioned inside the side drawer which hides the hinge. And when the two sides of the phone are pulled apart to access the large internal screen, these tiny brushes prevent dust from entering and potentially causing damage.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 retains many of the features that made its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the best foldable (for now) on the market. Namely one 7.6-inch QHD+ internal screen very bright, which allows a multitasking estremo: up to four apps can be opened at the same time, thanks to robust and efficient software, which has no equal among competitors and which allows you to use the Fold like a real computerconnecting it – via DeX – to a keyboard and monitor.

A computer inside a smartphone. It has always been the dream of those chasing maximum productivity on the go. And who in the past coveted one of the smartphones housed – also in a glass case – in the delicious museum dedicated to the history of innovation (SIM) that Samsung set up in Digital City in Seoul.

We are talking about the Nokia 9000 Communicator, which opened up to offer a larger display and a physical keyboard ideal for typing documents and emails. When it came out in 1996, it cost a lot, the equivalent of 2,300 euros today.

An even higher figure than what it takes to take home a Galaxy Z Fold 5, which goes on sale today (pre-order, available from August 11th) starting from 2000 euros. It is not a price for all budgets. It is always worth repeating because the excessive cost – of the Fold but also of the other models that have arrived (or will arrive) on the market – constitutes one of the main barriers to the diffusion of devices like this. In 2022, around 1.2 billion smartphones were sold worldwide. Of these, only 14.2 million were collapsible.

It must be said that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 looks a lot like its predecessor, a bit too much for those planning an upgrade. Change slightly the thickness of the new model (13.4 mm, which is 0.8 mm less than the Fold 4) e its overall weight decreases, which drops from 263 to 253 grams. It may seem like a small thing. But TM Roh, the engineer who took over the leadership of Samsung’s mobile division in 2022, thinks differently. And she wants to point it out.

“We have raised the standards for the ergonomics of foldable smartphones – says the top executive of Samsung -. A one-millimeter difference in the thickness of a device might not seem like a huge change, but every gram and millimeter in a foldable device requires an engineering breakthrough. It requires craftsmanship and passion. When done right, the benefit to users is enormous.”

Definitely identical to what the Z Fold 4 is the photographic sector: the front camera, for selfies, is 10 Megapixels, while on the back there is the main sensor, 50 Megapixels, a 12 Megapixel ultra-wide angle and a 10 Megapixel telephoto lens (with optical zoom up to 3X).

It resists, when the Fold 5 is opened like a tablet, the invisible chamber under the display, designed by Samsung to make the most of every pixel on the screen. In this case the compromise to be accepted is a rather low image quality.

The most important news concerning this device are two. The first: Samsung has finally cleared the gap between the front and back of your folding. This means that there is no more “air” – or “light” if you like – between the two “pieces” of the smartphone when the fold is closed. It gains protection from dust and water. In this regard it should be remembered that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the only foldable on the market to boast IP68 certification: it means that it is resistant to water, even if under certain conditions: it cannot be left immersed for a long time and at a depth greater than 1.5 metres.

The other important novelty is the presence of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processorthe same mounted on the Galaxy S23 Ultrato be clear, which promises to improve the performance of the device, in particular of a battery identical to that of the Fold 4 (4400 mAh).

The has also been improved S Pen Fold Edition, the nib that allows you to write and draw by hand on the Fold: it is thinner and more compact. The Samsung foldable has no way of containing it inside, as the Galaxy S23 Ultra manages, but the Asian company has accompanied the launch of the Fold 5 with a new series of reduced thickness covers in which the S Pen can be stored.

And the Galaxy Z Flip 5, however, the foldable Samsung that changes more than in the past. What time the external display is much largeroccupies almost the entire external surface around the cameras and allows you to have a much more comfortable preview of selfies and to manage the shots taken without having to open the smartphone.

Always from the external display, moreover, it is now possible consult a lot of information – from the weather to statistics on the steps taken during the day – thanks to a series of widgets (which, however, we remind you, are not real apps).

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Flip 5 are preparing to face stiffer competition than ever before. Samsung invested first in its foldables, also taking risks: the display of the first Fold was particularly delicate, the first reviews were not positive. But the South Korean firm has learned from its mistakes and now continues to have a sizable lead over Google, Honor and Motorolafor example, which respectively launched the Pixel Fold and Honor Magic Vs (similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 5) and the Razr 40 Ultra (direct competitor of the Galaxy Z Flip 5).

OnePlus, moreover, is preparing to launch its foldable on the market, and usually Pete Lau’s company associates the quality of its products with an aggressive price. But Samsung does not feel breathing down his neck, quite the contrary.

“In 2019, when we focused on a foldable smartphone, we were convinced that foldables would become the norm – he told us TM Rohduring an exclusive interview for Italy – and the fact that many companies in this period have launched or are launching similar devices confirms that our vision was right”.

“As regards the competition in the leaflet market – TM Roh added seraphicly – I think it can only be good for everyone and in particular for users”.

With a few balanced words, the top manager Samsung hinted at two things: the South Korean company has an advantage on foldables that is unlikely to be filled by other manufacturers in the short term; Samsung is also not worried about rivals in the slightest. Also because the division led by TM Roh doesn’t have time to control who is chasing. Look ahead to the next innovation: “We will bring foldable technology to tablets and PCs“.

