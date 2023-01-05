Samsung Electronics announced the launch of a new generation of displays, demonstrating its leading position in the field of image display technology and benefiting a wide range of users. The Odyssey, ViewFinity and Smart Monitor smart networked screen series unveiled at CES 2023, with unparalleled image quality and a series of innovative functions, satisfy consumers who desire to handle work, entertainment and life in all aspects through a single display screen.

Samsung’s world‘s first dual UHD ultra-high resolution screen – Odyssey Neo G9, provides a revolutionary change in the field of ultra-wide display technology. This innovation is a testament to Samsung’s industry leadership in immersive and lifelike gaming experiences.

Hoon Chung, executive vice president of Samsung’s video display division, said: “We have unveiled the new future of gaming monitors with the Odyssey Neo G9. Through a series of innovative functions and extreme picture quality performance, the realistic sense of presence in games has been enhanced. Samsung’s innovation The results not only give gamers more good news, but also improve the visual experience of graphic designers or TV fans; at the same time, they provide personalized experience with multi-integrated smart applications, and CES is the best time for Samsung to showcase its fruitful results. good stage.”

In this article, Samsung launched the new Odyssey, ViewFinity and Smart Monitor. The new force of smart networking screens first appeared in computer DIY.